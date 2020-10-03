By Wayne Grandy
DOTHAN – Colquitt County head football coach Justin Rogers said his team “looked sluggish at times” and that it did not have “near the spark” it had a week earlier.
Perhaps it was understandable that the Packers were unable to get to the level of intensity they had in the previous Friday night’s 24-10 victory over Valdosta.
But the Packers still had plenty in the tank to travel to Alabama and take down Dothan High 63-27 on Friday to raise their record to 3-0.
Colquitt got four touchdown passes from quarterback Xavier Williams, who also ran for a score.
Two of the scoring passes went to Lemeke Brockington, who also had two apparent touchdowns called by penalties.
Two freshmen – Nick Pace and Ty Lamar – scored touchdowns and the Packers rolled up 480 yards of offense.
Although Williams completed 18-of-28 passes for 211 yards, he threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and the Packers lost a fumble.
And the Wolves, who fell to 0-5 after loss, were within two scores heading into the final quarter, when the Packers scored the final three touchdowns of the game.
Colquitt scored nine touchdowns, won by 36 points over a team in Alabama’s highest classification and yet the game did not have the feel of a blowout.
“That’s just a testament of where this program is,” Rogers said. “But we know we are going to have to play a lot better.”
Colquitt trailed 6-0 five minutes into the contest when Dothan’s Isaiah Robinson intercepted a tipped ball thrown by Williams and ran it 42 yards for the first of the game’s 13 touchdowns.
The Packers did right themselves quickly and scored the next four touchdowns and were up 28-6 with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
The Wolves scored on a touchdown pass from Bauer Sharp to Jayden Folmar with 57 seconds left before intermission to cut the Packers lead to 28-13.
Brockington returned the ensuing kickoff for an apparent touchdown that was called back.
But Colquitt took over on its 45 and scored five plays later on a 10-yard jump ball into the end zone from Williams to Brockington.
Dothan scored first in the second half as well, needing just 15 seconds and two rushing plays to do it.
Colquitt countered with a 6-yard touchdown run by Jamaree Hill on its next possession, but Dothan then drove 82 yards to score on a 4-yard run by I’zarrius Macon.
That pulled Dothan to within 15 at 42-27 with 5:51 left in the third quarter.
But it was all Colquitt County the rest of the way.
The Packers’ next-to-last touchdown came on a 10-yard run by ninth-grader Nick Pace. It was set up by his own 10-yard run on the previous play.
The final Colquitt County score was provided by Lamar, Pace’s classmate, on a 62-yard punt return down the Packers sideline.
The Packers rushing attack, led by the Pace brothers – Charlie and Nick – Hill, Williams and JaKerion Edwards, rolled up 269 yards.
Jamaree Hill led the way with 76 yards on 11 carries; Charlie Pace had 63 on eight; Nick Pace added 61 on 10; and Williams had 60 on just for carries.
“We wanted to work on the run game,” Rogers said.
Rogers also was pleased with the continued excellence of Brockington, who is moving up the program’s all-time leading pass receptions and touchdowns charts after making four catches for 67 yards and the two touchdowns.
Brockington now ranks 11th on the Packers all-time pass reception list with 91 catches. He also is fourth in receiving yards with 1,678 and is third in touchdown receptions with 22.
“We have got to find ways to get him the ball,” Rogers said of Brockington, who also had a rushing touchdown called back. “He’s magic.”
The last time Colquitt County scored 60 or more points in a game came in the second round of the 2016 state playoffs when the Packers defeated Brookwood 66-35.
The Packers will go on the road again next Friday when they travel to play Northside-Warner Robins.
The Eagles lost 52-12 at Richmond Hill on Friday to fall to 2-3.
