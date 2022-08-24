MOULTRIE — When he was helping lead the Colquitt County offensive to school-record scoring and back-to-back perfect records as a coordinator in 2014 and 2015, Sean Calhoun spent most game nights in the press box, not on the sidelines.
So the Packers head coach is especially looking forward to leading his first Colquitt County team out to Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium on Friday to face Stockbridge High and fully enjoy a football Friday night in Moultrie.
Hopes are high for the 2022 Packers, who were ranked as high as No. 3 in one state poll and shut out Deerfield Beach High 37-0 last Friday in Valdosta in the first Georgia-Florida Challenge.
What is expected to be a potent offense scored three rushing touchdowns — two from Charlie Pace — and quarterback Neko Fann threw for two more to Za’Mari Williams.
In its lightning-delayed shutout, the Packers defense allowed just 47 total yards, including a minus-12 yards rushing.
Stockbridge will bring down from Henry County a more talented team that is expected to give the Packers an early-season test.
Stockbridge shut out Southwest Dekalb 13-0 in a game that went just over a half before being called because of the weather.
The Tigers have a number of outstanding skill players, led by cornerback Shelton Lewis, who has committed to play at Clemson.
Junior quarterback Cobey Thompkins was 2-for-6 against Southwest DeKalb as the Tigers were content to keep the ball on the ground.
Senior running back Isaiah Benn rushed for 124 and scored one touchdown.
Running back Deontre Stone ran for the other score.
The Tigers operate a spread offense behind a line that features offensive tackles Robert Wright (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) and Bubba Grayson (6-foot-3, 293 pounds).
“They want to be physical and moved the football,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell said. “And they can move people off the ball real well.
“But they can spread it out and throw it around the yard when they want to.”
Stockbridge, which plays in Region 5-AAAA, went 5-5 last year Thomas Clark, a longtime coach and administrator at the school.
The Tigers went 99-28, won five region titles and reached the Class 5A semifinals in 2014, 2016 and 2018, under former coach Kevin Whitley.
But the Tigers slipped to 3-7 in 2020 before turning to Clark last season.
Colquitt County and Stockbridge have never met before.
