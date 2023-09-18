MOULTRIE - Colquitt County coach Sean Calhoun says, yes, Cedar Grove really is a Class AAA school.
But, he reminds anyone who will listen, the Saints football team has Class 7A talent.
And the Saints made the point for the Packers coach in their game against defending Class 7A champion Mill Creek last Friday.
Mill Creek led by 33 points in the third quarter before Cedar Grove, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, scored three unanswered touchdowns to make the Hawks squirm just a bit.
Cedar Grove ultimately fell 56-35 and will bring a 2-3 record to Moultrie when it plays on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium on Friday for the third straight season.
Kickoff for Friday’s game will be at 7 p.m., rather than the customary 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m.
Tickets will be available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the high school athletic office for $10 each.
Tickets purchased at the gate or on GoFan will be $12.
The game will be aired on ESPNU.
Colquitt defeated Cedar Grove 28-19 in 2021 and 39-17 last year, but this year’s meeting could be closer.
Especially when you look just at the numbers Cedar Grove quarterback E.J. Colson put up against Mill Creek.
He completed 17-of-34 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns against the Hawks.
He threw scoring passes of 58 and 10 yards to Andrew Leslie, 5 and 59 yards to Devin Carter and 8 yards to Lakhi Roland.
Mill Creek coach Josh Lovelady had this to say about Colson after last Friday’s performance: “He’s a special player. He’s like Houdini back there. I mean, we’re really athletic and he was dipping and diving. He’s a tough kid, he can throw it, he can run it.”
The Central Florida-committed junior gave an inkling of his promise against the Packers last year when he was 16-for-29 for 279 yards and two second-quarter touchdown throws.
The Packers were able to keep Colson and his band of athletic receivers and running backs off the scoreboard in the second half, however.
“We did play them really well last year,” Calhoun said. “But they’ve got a running back that Georgia is looking at, three top recruits at receiver and Division-I players at defensive back at linebacker.
“They are not afraid of us. We just hope Mill Creek wore them down a little.”
Since 2015, and not counting the 2020 COVID season, the Saints are 89-17 with six region championships and Class AAA state titles in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Cedar Grove lost in the Class AAA state championship game to Sandy Creek by a 21-17 score last year.
John Adams is in his fourth season at the DeKalb County school and has a record of 25-9.
So far this season, the Saints have defeated 5A Dutchtown 34-33; lost to Monarch High of Coconut Creek, Fla. 50-42; lost to 7A Westlake 46-41; defeated 7A Collins Hill 37-26; and lost to 7A Mill Creek 56-35.
The Saints obviously can score, averaging 37.8 points a game against higher-classification opponents.
However, the Cedar Grove defense can be porous, having given up an average of 42.2 points a contest.
The Packers are 4-0, ranked No. 2 in Class 7A and have a few outstanding athletes of their own.
And they are coming off their first bye week, giving them some extra time to rest, heal and prepare for the Saints.
Offensively, the Packers are expected to have senior Jay’Den Williams at center, Tayshaun Hooks filling in for Khalil Collins at left guard, Ja’Nas Daniels at right guard, Turk Daniels at left tackle and Xavier Nickerson at right tackle. All are seniors except Hooks, who is a junior.
Markese Wilson, who injured his shoulder at Tift County and did not play against Lee County, could be back at a receiver position along with Georgia-committed Ny Carr, Zay Williams and Jaden Fowler.
Landen Thomas, who is headed to Florida State, will be the tight end.
Neko Fann is scheduled to start his 30th straight game for the Packers at quarterback.
Juniors Ramsey Dennis and Day’Shawn Brown will share the running back duties.
Amari Wilson, Johnny Clay, Ky-von Rivers, Jartavius Flounoy and Jarvaris Parrish will work along the Packers defensive front.
Tyshon Reed Jr. and Jerron Blakely have been handling the outside linebacking positions.
Leading tackler Nick Pace will man one inside linebacker position. Kenyon Solomon and sophomore Brayden Ruis have been playing next to him.
Ka’Marian Williams, who leads the Packers with two interceptions, Ty Lamar and Jah’Boris Fuller have been holding down the cornerback positions.
Seniors Will Madison and Trenton Dunbar have been solid at safety.
Brett Fitzgerald will do the place-kicking and will kick off.
Chason Glenn is performing well in his first season as the snapper. Eli Meads is back as the reliable holder.
Sam Miller is the punter.
Pace and Ty Lamar have had the most kickoff return opportunities.
Fuller has returned nine punts for a 7.7 yard average and has a long return of 32 yards.
Also in Region 1-7A on Friday, Camden County will play host to Atlantic Coast of Jacksonville, Fla.; Lowndes will travel to Grayson; Richmond Hill will play Coffee at home; and Valdosta will go to McEachern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.