MOULTRIE - Colquitt County’s four-run seventh inning wasn’t enough to lift the Packers over visiting Florida Christian on Friday, but the team’s performance impressed coach Brandon Brock.
Trailing 5-0 to the Patriots, who brought a lineup that featured seven college-committed players from Miami for the Georgia-Florida Challenge, the Packers got consecutive two-out doubles from Neko Fann, Mason Moore and Cam Cook to pull to within a run in the seventh before falling short.
“I’m more proud of these guys now than I was after the two games we’ve won,” said Brock, the Packers second-year coach. “We came in down by five to a team with two or three Division I guys. We took a massive step forward today.
“We’ve got some young pups who haven’t been in that situation before, but they competed and they grew.”
Now 2-4-1 after the 5-4 loss, the Packers will travel to Billy Grant Field, home of the Valdosta State baseball team, to meet Pace (Fla.) High at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in their second game of the annual Challenge.
It’s hard to image Colquitt facing a tougher starting pitcher on Saturday than Florida Christian’s Lazaro Collera, the University of Miami-committed right-hander who shut the Packers out on four hits over the first 5.2 innings while striking out 10.
Fann and Moore led off the game with consecutive singles, but then Collera’s fastball, which has been clocked at 93 mph, became more than the Packers could handle.
“He just cruised,” Brock said. “We didn’t put any pressure on him. But I want to play guys like that.”
After Collera issued his only walk with two outs in the sixth, he was lifted in favor of Lucas Rodriguez, who needed just one pitch to get an infield roller and get out of the inning.
But trying to protect a 5-0 lead, Rodriguez walked Brady DeRosso to open the bottom of the seventh and, one out later, hit Cayden Parker with a pitch.
DeRosso moved to third on a throwing error and scored the Packers first run on Hayden Hembree’s ground out.
But Fann then doubled off the fence in left - his third hit of the game - to score Parker to make it 5-2 and Moore missed a homer to right by a couple of feet to send Fann scampering home.
After Cook followed with a double down the left field line to score Moore and pull the Packers to within one, Nick Pino replaced Rodriguez and got the final out.
The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first off Colquitt starter Gabe Eubanks on a single by Keanu Rodriguez on the first pitch of the game and another base hit two outs later by catcher Matthew Say.
Eubanks, a sophomore, kept the Patriots off-balance with his selection off-speed pitches until the fifth when, after he struck out the first two batters, a defensive gaffe hurt the Packers.
A high pop that appeared to be the final out of the inning, fell untouched in the infield allowing the second Florida Christian run to score.
The first four Patriots reached in the sixth, when Eubanks balked home a run before he was relieved by Kale Hopper, who got the final out.
The Patriots scored what proved to be the decisive runs in the top of the seventh on a pair of hits, a walk and an outfield error before Christian Hill was called on to close out the inning.
Brock raved over the performance by Eubanks.
“Look, (Florida Christian) can swing it,” Brock said. “But Eubanks did a tremendous job.
“If we don’t make a couple mistakes, catch that fly ball, if we play cleaner, we win that game.”
Fann, Moore and Cook - the first three hitters in the lineup - combined for six of the Packers seven hits.
“That’s when those guys stepped up and started leading,” Brock said. “We’ve got some young talent. We are making some mistakes, some mental errors. But these guys are starting to figure it out.
“The future is very, very bright.”
