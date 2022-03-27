MOULTRIE — Colquitt County scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 4-2 victory over Tift County on Saturday in the second game of a Region 1-7A doubleheader in Tifton.
The Blue Devils won the first game 8-5.
The Packers are now 9-8 overall as they prepare to play host to Valdosta at 5:30 p.m. on Monday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
The Packers also will travel to meet Cairo at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will be back at Packer Park to meet Lee County at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Colquitt will be 3-3 in the region when it plays host to Lowndes on Friday, April 8.
The Packers trailed the Blue Devils 8-1 after three innings of Game 1 on Saturday and were unable to make up the difference.
The Packers scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and had two in the sixth, but they weren’t enough.
Colquitt starter Cameron Summerlin was touched up for eight runs, six earned, six hits and six walks over 2.2 innings.
Freshman Cook Tompkins pitched the final 3.1 innings and did not give up a run. He gave up just one hit and walked one batter while striking out five.
The Packers out-hit their hosts 11-7 in the losing effort.
Mason Moore had three of the Packers hits off Tift County starter Connor VanSumeren.
Chasyn Miley and Landon Griffin each had two hits. One of Griffin’s was a triple.
Cole Whatley had a double and Cannon Whatley, Hayes Lightsey and Abe Daniels chipped in singles.
Daniels, Griffin, Miley, Moore and Cole Whatley drove in runs.
John Dorman had three hits and drove in three runs for Tift County in the opener.
VanSumeren got the win despite allowing 11 hits, four walks and four earned runs.
Moore and Bryce Monk rescued the Packers in Game 2, allowing the Blue Devils just two hits and one earned run.
Tift County lost two players to injury in the three innings of the game.
Cody Williamson left the game in the second inning after colliding with a Packers base runner while attempting to catch an infield popup and Tyler Holmes went to the dugout in the third after being hit in the face by a pitched ball.
Colquitt scored first in the top of the fifth off Tift County starter John Davis when Davis Dalton led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a double by Cannon Whatley.
Tift County tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Monk was charged with a base’s-loaded balk.
The Blue Devils took the lead in the bottom of sixth when a single and a pair of walks loaded the bases for the fourth straight inning.
When Monk’s attempt to pick off the runner at first went awry, Mac Brooks scored the go-ahead run.
The lead did not survive the top of the seventh.
Jardae Williams started the inning with a single and pinch runner Cayden Parker moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on an error.
Lightsey then laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to tie the game 2-2.
On the next pitch, Cam Cook doubled to left scoring both runners and the Packers led by two.
Monk walked Lino Acosta to open the bottom of the seventh, but retired the next three batters to get the win.
The senior right-hander is now 5-0 after seven appearances, all in relief. He has a 2.39 ERA while striking out 20 batters in 14.2 innings.
Davis took the loss for Tift County despite striking out 11 Packers.
Moore went the first 4.2 innings and although he surrendered just one hit, he issued seven bases on balls.
Colquitt had just five hits in Game 2, including two by Cannon Whatley.
