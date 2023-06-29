MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County football team will start the 2023 ranked No. 20 in the MaxPreps Top 25.
The Packers are coming off a 13-1 season in which they were eliminated in the state semifinals by Carrollton 35-27.
Colquitt is expected to boast a potent offense featuring Georgia-bound receiver Ny Carr, Florida State-committed tight end Landen Thomas and reigning Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Neko Fann.
The Packers defense will be led by Duke-committed outside linebacker Tyshon Reed Jr. and hard-hitting safety Nick Pace.
There are three other Georgia teams in the Top 25, including No. 12 Carrollton, which finished as the Class 7A runner-up last season.
After going 11-1 in its first season in Class 7A, Buford is ranked No. 10. The Wolves won back-to-back state championships in Class 5A in 2020 and 2021.
Defending Class 6A champion Langston Hughes is No. 14.
Of this and that:
• Colquitt did not get the opportunity to defend its 7-on-7 championship at the University of Georgia when the prospect of poor weather caused the Packers to opt out of the trip to Athens.
• The Packers traveled to Bainbridge for padded camps on Tuesday and Thursday.
Also taking part were teams from Wakulla (Fla.), Pelham and Mitchell County.
Packers coach Sean Calhoun said the entire team took part, including ninth-graders.
The camps at Bainbridge concluded a busy June in which the Packers had 20 practice sessions.
Following the GHSA-mandated dead week July 3-7, the Packers will continue summer work, including an expected camp with Dougherty at the high school. The date for that camp has not been confirmed.
The week beginning July 17 will essentially end summer work. The Packers will travel to Fitzgerald for a padded camp on Tuesday, July 18.
July 24 begins the GHSA-mandated “humidity acclimatization” week.
According to the GHSA, in the first five days of practice, practices may not last longer than two hours and players can wear no protective equipment except helmet and mouthpieces.
Annual picture day is scheduled for Saturday, July 29.
The following day, the Packers will begin preparations for the annual preseason scrimmage, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4, against Peach County on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
• Peach County will be playing for new head coach Marquis Westbrook, who led Warner Robins to a 50-9 record and two Class 5A state championships over the past four seasons.
The Trojans won the Region 2-AAA championship and were 8-4 under coach Chad Campbell last year.
• Calhoun announced that Darius Townsend has been added to the football staff to join Greg Hall’s video operations.
• Former Packer Patrick Hunter has joined the staff to work with the kickers. He formerly held a similar position at Lowndes.
• Travis Register will be back to work with the sixth-grade program.
• Charlie Pace, who led the Packers in rushing the past three seasons and was expected to continue his career at Georgia State, will instead join the new program at Thomas University.
• Safety Lyric Thomas, who led the Packers in interceptions last season, is heading to play at Georgia Military.
