MOULTRIE — In his first season back in Moultrie as head coach of the Colquitt County football team, Sean Calhoun led the Packers to the state semifinals.
The season had a bittersweet finish, with the Packers losing to Carrollton 35-27 in The Hawg Pen to finish 13-1.
The Packers checked a number of boxes with just the goal of a state championship left unfulfilled.
But the Packers played with a number of young and talented players and Calhoun is prepared to use the 2022 season as a foundation for further success in 2023.
“This was a heck of a season,” he said. “There were 13 wins, a region championship, a chance to put ourselves in the state championship game, we won both coin tosses.
“There were so many things to be thankful for, so many things to smile about, so much achievement. We just came up a little short.”
The Packers won their first 13 games, easily claimed the Region 1-7A title with wins over Camden County, Lowndes, Valdosta and, after a 200-mile bus ride east, Richmond Hill.
With a potent offense led by senior running back Charlie Pace and a host of talented juniors, the Packers knocked off their first three playoff opponents before being unable to get by Carrollton, a program Calhoun led from 2016-2020, in the semifinal.
“The kids played hard; they never gave up. We just didn’t play good enough to win,” he said of the disappointing loss to the Trojans in front of a large and vocal crowd at Tom White Field and Mack Tharpe Stadium.
“And that falls on me. I’ve got to do a better job of preparing our guys. We are going to use this going into the preseason, pushing toward next year. We plan on being right back there.”
The Packers trip to the semifinals for the first time since 2018 began when Calhoun was hired in January to replace Justin Rogers, who left to take over the Thomas County Central program.
Colquitt County was familiar with Calhoun, who helped lead the Packers offense under head coach Rush Propst in 2014 and 2015 when the teams reeled off 30 straight victories and won back-to-back state championships.
Calhoun then spent five seasons at Carrollton and another at Vestavia Hills in Alabama before eagerly accepting the job at Colquitt County.
The Packers had gone 26-7 in three seasons under Rogers, who followed Propst, who led the program to 119 wins from 2008-2018.
Calhoun was wise enough to look to some young men who also had been a part of the Propst-led successes when he assembled his first staff.
Returning to become Packers again were former players Bryce Giddens, Bull Barge, Quin Roberson and Kiel Pollard.
For defensive coordinator, Calhoun tapped Jeremy Rowell, who also had been part of the Packers successes under Propst.
Also joining the staff were Terel Toomer, Brian Simmons and Stan Luttrell.
Dextra Polite, David Hill Jr., John Cooper, Earl Jefferson, Ryan Kebler and Greg Hill remained part of the staff.
Calhoun and his assistant coaches got a glimpse of what they had when the Packers went to Cairo and rallied to take down the Syrupmakers 27-20 in the spring game.
The Packers continued to jell during the summer and were especially impressive in July, winning 18 straight contests to claim the titles of the 7-on-7 competitions at the University of Georgia and, a day later, at Roswell High.
On Aug. 5, the Packers got back in full pads and scored eight touchdowns, including one by the defense and another on special teams, to defeat Peach County 56-13 in the varsity portion of the scrimmage held in Fort Valley.
And then it was on to a 2022 season that included two Saturday games — the season-opener against Deerfield Beach, Fla., in the first Georgia-Florida Classic at Lowndes and the playoff-opener against Pebblebrook.
Colquitt also played host to Lincoln High on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a game moved up by the threat posed by Hurricane Ian.
The Packers were explosive from the get-go and scored 564 points in their 14 games.
Only three other Packer teams — the 2014, 2015 and 2018 editions — have scored more in a season and they each played 15 games.
Pace had a remarkable season despite missing significant time with a late-season elbow injury.
The Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year ran for 1,356 yards, averaging 8.6 yards a carry, and scored 16 touchdowns.
Pace, who has committed to Georgia State, finished his career with 3,050 yards rushing and 43 career touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Neko Fann was the overall region Player of the Year after throwing for 2,645 yards and 30 touchdowns.
He tied a school record with six touchdown passes in the playoff victory over North Gwinett and his 59 career scoring tosses are third-most in school history.
His 4,765 career passing yards rank fourth.
Fann had plenty of quality targets this season, including fellow junior Ny Carr, who caught 62 passes for 1,051 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Carr, who has committed to Georgia, has 105 career receptions and 23 touchdown catches.
Landen Thomas, the 6-foot-5, 233-pound junior tight end who also is expected to head to Georgia, caught 44 passes this seson for 753 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran for five touchdowns in 2022. He has 83 career receptions.
Joining Pace and Fann in winning top All-Region awards this season were Calhoun, Coach of the Year; Jack Luttrell, Utility Player of the Year; and kicker Brett Fitzgerald, co-Special Teams Player of the Year.
Thomas and Carr were named to the All-Region first team, as were offensive linemen Ja’Quavian “Turk” Daniels and Keshaun Palmore, defensive linemen Tyshon Reed Jr. and Amari Wilson, inside linebackers Kamal Bonner and Nick Pace, outside linebacker Qway McCoy, cornerback Carlos Moore and safety Lyric Thomas.
Luttrell, the versatile safety/punter/kick returner, has signed with Tennessee and Bonner has signed to play at North Carolina State.
Other key offensive performers for the Packers in 2022 were receivers Landon Griffin, Markese Wilson and Zay Williams; linemen Khalil Collins, Cole Holmes, Jay’Den Williams and Ja’Nas Daniels, and backs Ramsey Dennis and Day’Shawn Brown.
Key special teams players were kicker Ethan Ramirez, snapper Will Tapscott and holder Eli Meads.
Other top defensive contributors were lineman Julian Harper, outside linebacker Daveon Hunt and cornerback Raheim McBride.
