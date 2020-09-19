MOULTRIE – Two Region 1-7A football teams took on schools from Florida on Friday and both came away with victories.
No. 2-ranked Lowndes entertained Oakleaf High from Orange Park and rode a 24-0 halftime lead to a 37-17 victory that raises the Vikings record to 3-0.
Camden County traveled to Jacksonville and returned with a 35-26 victory over Raines High.
Tift County canceled its scheduled game against Thomas County Central when head coach Ashley Anders and four players tested positive for COVID-19.
Colquitt County opened its season with a 51-0 victory over Banneker on the Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Oakleaf was unable to get on the Martin Stadium scoreboard until 6:24 was left in the third quarter when Drew Ammon connected on a 43-yard field goal and the Knights outscored the Vikings 14-6 in the fourth quarter.
But the deficit was too large to overcome.
On Senior Night, Lowndes was led by Justin Lee, who rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
Oakleaf quarterback Walter Simmons III completed 21-of-32 passes for 319 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Lowndes will be home again next Friday to play host to Lee County, which is 2-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 6A after its 66-0 win over Class A Crawford County.
Josh Brown completed 9-of-14 passes for 215 yards and three scores, including an 80-yarder to Shawn Hardy, in Camden’s win over Raines.
Brown also threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Cole and a 51-yarder to Derek Martinez as the Wildcats raised their record to 2-1.
Hardy finished with five catches for 147 yards and Jaiden Dailey rushed for 61 yards and scored twice.
Camden County will play host to Class 7A defending state champion Marietta on Friday.
The Blue Devils are 1-1 after falling 49-28 to McEachern last Friday.
Tift County hopes to restart its season on Friday with a scheduled home game against Coffee.
Tift dropped its season opener 7-0 at Crisp County, but has been forced to cancel games against Valdosta and Thomas County Central because of the virus.
Coffee is 2-1 after falling 17-10 to Houston County on Friday in Douglas.
Four other teams on Colquitt County’s schedule played on Friday.
• Valdosta, which will visit Moultrie this week, raised its record to 2-0 with a 45-7 victory over Bainbridge.
The Wildcats, led by former Packers head coach Rush Propst, played without starting quarterback Jake Garcia.
But backup Amari Jones completed 10-of-15 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Garcia was sidelined with an apparent strained hamstring. Propst said Garcia, who transferred to Valdosta from California when his high school team decided not to play football this fall, would be “out a while.”
Valdosta ran up 333 yards of offense in dropping Bainbridge to 0-2.
Former Packer Tajh Sanders caught three passes for 79 yards. Aalah Brown had four receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns.
• Dothan (Ala.) High, which will play host to the Packers on Oct. 2, fell to 0-3 when it was shut out 35-0 at Prattville on Friday.
The Wolves will be home on Friday to meet 0-3 Cairo.
• Northside-Warner Robins raised its record to 2-1 when it defeated Howard 28-7 on Friday.
• Northside will play host to Warner Robins, 1-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, on Friday.
• Alcovy, which will visit Moultrie on Oct. 23, lost 42-27 at Duluth on Friday to fall to 0-3.
Other former Packers now working as head coaches in Georgia are:
• Robert Craft, who has his North Forsyth team at 3-0 following a 28-14 win over Hapeville on Friday.
The Raiders will play at 0-2 Etowah on Friday.
• Reggie Stancil, whose Peachtree Ridge Lions are 2-0 after a 34-7 win at Discovery. Peachtree Ridge will play 0-1 Centennial at home on Friday.
• Tim Cokely, who has White County off to one of the best starts in school history. The Warriors are 3-0 after a 42-7 win over Pickens and are ranked No. 9 in Class AAA.
White County, which will play at 2-0 Habersham Central on Friday, is averaging 45.3 points a game.
• Zack Grage, whose Thomasville Bulldogs raised their record to 2-0 with a 30-7 win at Cairo on Friday, will face 0-2 Bainbridge on the road on Friday.
• Sean Calhoun, whose Carrollton team has had two games in a row canceled after opening with a 46-24 loss to Collins Hill. Carrollton will play next on Oct. 2, when it opens Region 5-6A play against Dalton.
• Jason Nash, who is in his first year as a head coach has his South Paulding team at 1-1. The Spartans, who were off last week, will be at home to face Chapel Hill, also 1-1, on Friday.
• Phillip Hale, who will lead his Dooly County Bobcats into their first game of the season on Thursday at 2-0 Montgomery County.
