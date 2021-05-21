MOULTRIE - Three Packers scored two touchdowns each as Colquitt County ended spring practice with a 42-14 victory over Cairo on Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Baby D Wheeler caught a touchdown pass from each of the Packers top two quarterbacks; Charlie Pace scored on a pass from Zane Touchton and on a 1-yard run; and rising sophomore Chad White scored on runs of 4 and 67 yards in the second half.
Rising freshman Brett Fitzgerald, brother of former Packer and current Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, converted after all six touchdowns.
Colquitt scored on its first possession when Touchton connected with Wheeler on a 30-yard touchdown throw over the middle.
Cairo missed a 27-yard field goal on its next possession, but scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braylon Robinson to Jaylon Spence and converted the extra point to tie the game 7-7 with 7:02 left in the first half.
The Packers then scored five straight touchdowns, including three in the final 6:05 of the first half.
Wheeler scored his second touchdown on a 37-yard strike from Neko Fann and the Packers went up 14-7 just over a minute after the Syrupmakers touchdown.
A Milton Barfield interception of a tipped pass set up a Touchton-to-Pace scoring pass from 26 yards out with 3:00 left in the half.
Cairo fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Colquitt's Hunter Strickland picked it up and took to the Syrupmakers 1.
Pace scored his second touchdown on the next play and Packers led 28-7 at the half.
Pace ran the ball well, gaining 72 yards on 10 carries.
But the Packers also got tough runs from White, who had 86 yards on six attempts, and fellow rising sophomore Jeremy Murray, who 31 yards on six totes.
Murray also played linebacker on defense.
Touchton completed 6-of-8 passes for 109 yards and Fann was 8-for-10 for 104 yards.
Fann also had an apparent 72-yard touchdown scamper called back by a holding penalty.
Packers coach Justin Rogers was pleased with offense and said the competition between the two quarterbacks has resulted in improved performances by both.
Quarterbacks on both team were not tackled during the scrimmage.
Although the Packers defense gave up only the second-quarter touchdown pass and a 67-yard run by Josh Jones with 4:57 remaining, Rogers thought his team surrendered more yards after contact than he would have liked.
But Colquitt is breaking in an entirely new secondary and injuries and other absences led to a lot of new faces on defense.
Cairo, which went 5-5 last season, is coached by Steve Devoursney, who led Griffin to a 15-0 record and a state championship in 2013.
The Bears' offensive coordinator that year was Justin Rogers.
The Packers will be back in front of their home fans next on Aug. 6 when they play host to Lee County in the fall scrimmage.
Colquitt will open the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 20, at Marietta.
