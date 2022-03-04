MOULTRIE — After a four-game losing streak that included three losses by one run, the Colquitt County baseball team has now won two in a row, scoring 29 runs and pounding out 29 hits in the process.
The Packers followed Tuesday’s 14-1 victory at Fitzgerald with a 15-5 win over Killian High of Miami, Fla., on Friday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium in the Georgia-Florida Challenge.
The Packers will be back at home again on Saturday to face Florida Christian, also of Miami, at 11 a.m.
The win over Killian raises the Packers record to 4-4.
The Packers scored four runs in the first inning and five in the third to take a 9-0 lead before the Cougars used two hit batsmen, a throwing error and a wild pitch to score three times without the benefit of a hit in the top of fourth.
Colquitt added five more the bottom of fourth and nearly had a run-rule win when Killian scored twice in the top of fifth to pull to within nine at 14-5.
Ethan Allegood’s two-out single drove in Davis Dalton in bottom of the fifth to finally put in the run-rule in effect.
Shortstop Cam Cook had a big game at the plate with a double, two singles and four RBIs.
Davis Dalton also had three hits, including a first-inning triple.
Cannon Whatley, Hayes Lightsey and Mason Moore each had two hits.
Allegood, Hayden Moore and Cole Whatley had the other Colquitt County hits.
Packers coach Brandon Brock said he was pleased with how his team performed at the plate.
“They were decent pitchers,” he said of Paul Gutierrez and Ryan Rivera, who worked on the mound for the Cougars. “They were like pitchers we have seen before and we looked better tonight than we had before. Maybe that’s a good sign.”
Cannon Whatley was hit on the elbow by a pitch in his final at bat in the fourth inning.
He remained in the game ultimately scored a run in the inning, but was replaced at first base by Mason Moore in the fifth.
Brock said after the game that he was unsure how serious the injury was.
The Packers’ first baseman is hitting .552.
Cameron Summerlin went all five innings for the Packers and gave up all five runs, although only three were earned.
One of the runs came on a two-out home run by Jose Lopez in the top of the fifth.
Summerlin struck out eight, walked three and hit two batters.
“I thought Cameron did a good job,” Brock said. “He lived with his fast ball.”
Brock said that he was pleased with his team’s performance, especially the way it hit the ball.
The Packers 29 hits over the past two games came in just 9.2 innings.
