MOULTRIE, Ga. - Behind gold-medal performances by Silvester Carolina, Carlos Moore and Keshaun Palmore, the Colquitt County boys track team finished second in the Last Call for All Invitational held Saturday at Valdosta.
The Colquitt County girls placed fourth.
The meet also drew teams from Cairo, Fitzgerald, Thomas County Central, Thomasville, Tift County, Turner County, Valdosta, Valwood and Worth County.
Carolina won the 400 meters with a time of 52.60 edging Packers teammate Jaquez Collier, who was second with a 52.91.
Colquitt also took first- and second-place finishes in the triple jump, which was won by Moore with a jump of 43 feet, 1.5 inches.
Ty Lamar took the silver medal with a jump of 42 feet, 4 inches.
Raheim McBride was fourth.
Palmore won the shot put event with a heave of 48 feet.
Also for the Colquitt County boys:
100 meters: McBride, fourth; Qway McCoy, fifth; Lamar, eighth.
200 meters: Dy James, sixth; Matt Bryant, 11th.
400 meters: Gage Dorsey, seventh.
800 meters: Jaziel Rodriquez, third; Jayln Green, ninth; Terrance Gibson, 12th.
3,200 meters: Jakorri Wilburn, ninth; Andrick Esquivel, 11th; Austin Gay, 14th.
110 hurdles; Moore, second; Chris Williams, fourth.
300 hurdles: Williams, third; Jahni King, 10th.
4x100 relay: second.
4x200 relay: third.
4x400 relay: third.
4x800 relay: second.
High jump: Everett Green, third; Ja’Shar Kinsey, ninth; Matt Bryant, 10th.
Long jump: Moore, fifth; McBride, ninth; Bryant, 12th; Kinsey, 17th.
Discus: Bryce Toomer, second; Johnny Clay, 10th; Palmore, 14th; Rafael King, 20th.
Shot put: Toomer, fourth; Clay, eighth; King, 14th.
Nyleigha Knighton had two silver-medal performances for the Lady Packers, finishing second in the 300 hurdles and the high jump.
Three Lady Packers took home bronze medals: Ta’Meria Williams in the triple jump; Alexiyah Barge in the discus; and Kira Daniels, in the shot put.
Also for the Colquitt County girls:
100 meters: Aziah McNeal, fourth; Rajayla McBride, fifth; D’Zeriyah Polite, 14th.
200 meters: McNeal, sixth; Messiah Bender, eighth; Polite, ninth; Jaliah Smith, 13th.
400 meters; Dalivia McBride, fourth; Caylnn Singletary, 11th.
110 hurdles; Saniyah Bowman, 10th; Brianna Hill, 11th.
300 hurdles: Bowman, 10th.
4x100 relay: second.
4x200 relay: second.
4x400 relay: fourth.
High jump: Dalivia McBride, fourth.
Long jump: Ta’meria Williams, 10th; Dalivia McBride, 10th; Singletary, 11th.
Triple jump: Williams, third; Rajayla McBride, fifth.
Discus: Barge, third; Kira Daniels, sixth; KuMya Jones, 17th.
Shot put: Daniels, third; Jones, fifth; Barge, 11th.
Colquitt County will play host to a track meet on Wednesday to prepare for the April 26 Region 1-7A meet in Valdosta.
