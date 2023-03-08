JEKYLL ISLAND - Michael Hall, already being recognized as one of the top freshman golfers in Georgia this season, shot a 72 to lead the Colquitt County boys golf team to a seventh-place finish in the Johnny Paulk Invitational held Saturday at Jekyll Golf Club.
With Chase Blanton shooting a 76, David Strange a 78 and Marshall McCranie a 79, the Packers shot their second-straight 305.
James Fagan shot 91.
“We were in it coming down the stretch on the last four holes to win, but played poorly and slid all the way down to seventh,” said coach Andrew Eunice.
The tournament drew 24 teams.
Colquitt will be off this weekend, but Eunice, Blanton and Hall will play in the three-day Pot o’ Gold Pro-am at Sunset Country Club.
The Packers will play next on Monday, March 13, in the Trojan Invitational at River Pointe Golf Club in Albany.
