ST. MARYS - The Colquitt County boys golf team shot a 305 on Saturday in the Camden Classic at Ospry Cove Golf Club, turning in the program’s best performance in recent years.
The score earned the Packers a top-5 finish in the event.
The Packers were led junior David Strange, who shot a tournament career-low 75.
Colquitt also counted 76s by seniors Marshall McCranie and Chase Blanton and a 78 by freshman Michael Hall.
The Packers also got an 83 from junior James Fagan, his best-ever tournament round, said coach Andrew Eunice, adding that Fagan shot a 74 in the practice round.
“The team we have this year is definitely the best I’ve coached,” Eunice said. “They love golf and are getting better all the time.”
The 305 at Osprey Cove came after a solid performance by the Packers in the season-opening South Georgia Classic at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta the week before.
Hall shot a 74, Blanton a 77 and McCranie a 78 to lead the Packers to a third-place finish at Kinderlou.
The Colquitt boys team will travel to Jekyll Island on Saturday to play in the annual Johnny Paulk Invitational.
There is no tournament on Colquitt County’s schedule for the following weekend, allowing Eunice, Blanton and Hall to play in the annual Pot o’ Gold Pro-am, which will be held March 10-12 at Sunset Country Club.
