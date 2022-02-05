MOULTRIE — Four Colquitt County wrestlers won Georgia High School Association Sectional championships on Saturday at the LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville and they and four other Packers will chase state titles next weekend.
The state championships will be held Feb. 10-12 at the Macon Centreplex.
Ethan Sellers at 126, freshman Logan Paradice at 132, Nate Taylor at 138 and Austin Paradice at 160 won their weight classes.
Eric Henson at 113, Michael Bledsoe at 145, Russell Flowers at 152 and Jesus Grijalva at 170 all finished sixth on Saturday and also will advance to state tournament.
Austin Paradice will attempt to become just the second Packer to win two state titles when he takes to the mats in Macon.
He swept all four of his matches in the championships to take the state crown at 145 last year.
If he wins the title next weekend, he will join Travis Register as the only Packers with two championships to their credit.
Register won at 220 pounds in 2012 and 2013.
Nic Jarvis, who won at 220 in 2019, is the only other Packer with a championship.
Austin Paradice was dominant again at LakePoint and will go to the state tournament for the fourth straight year.
He finished fourth at the state meet as a freshman and was second as sophomore before winning the title last year.
He won his first match on Saturday by a pin over Collins Hill’s Imran Stewart.
In the quarterfinals, he won by an 18-2 technical fall over Marietta’s Ely Earley.
In the semifinals, he pinned West Forsyth’s Caide Dalto and advanced to the finals, where he pinned North Paulding’s Micah Green.
The victories raised his 2021-2022 record to 48-2.
Like Austin Paradice, Sellers is a senior and he, too, won four straight, starting with a pin of North Gwinnett’s Max Indorf.
Sellers then pinned Lambert’s Drew Wentworth and headed to the semifinals, where he won a 17-3 major decision over Peachtree Ridge’s Tyson Wilson.
In the match for first place, Sellers took a 6-1 decision over West Forsyth’s Noah Danforth.
Sellers, who is 43-8, finished third at the state meet last year.
Taylor, another senior, will get a chance to improve on his fifth-place finish at state last year after he sailed through the Sectional.
He pinned North Forsyth’s Dmitriy Vostrikov in the first round and then pinned Walton’s Emil Necula in the second.
In the semifinal, he advanced when Tift County’s Timothy Wright forfeited.
In the first-place match, Taylor took a 2-0 decision over North Paulding’s Josh Denson.
Taylor is now 32-6.
In qualifying for the state meet as a freshman at 132, Logan Paradice got two pins and two major decisions to raise his record 51-2.
His first-round pin came over North Cobb’s Davi Achamaja and he repeated the effort over West Forsyth’s Tony Tanory in the second round.
In the semifinals, he took a 14-0 major decision over Denmark’s Zach Recker.
Logan Paradice got the Sectional title with 17-3 major decision over Camden County’s Anthony Santos.
