MOULTRIE - Just how big was Colquitt County’s regular-season finale victory over Tift County two weeks ago?
The 31-6 win allowed the Packers to play host to Walton this Friday in a first-round Class 7A state playoff game rather than having to travel to Marietta.
Although the Packers defeated the Blue Devils at their place in the season-opener, Marietta boasts one of the state’s best and hottest quarterbacks in Tyler Hughes.
The Packers were able to neutralize Hughes in August. Walton could not last Friday in Region 3’s battle for second place.
Hughes completed 22-of-29 passes for 346 yards and six touchdown in the 42-14 win over Walton that sends the Raiders to play for a second-straight year on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Tift County will have to deal with Hughes on Friday.
Not that Walton is expected to be a pushover.
In the most recent Georgia High School Football Daily poll, the 6-3 Raiders are ranked No. 9 in the state, one place behind Marietta and three behind No. 6 Colquitt County.
But the Packers will appear to have some advantages when the Raiders try to advance in the playoffs for the second year in a row in the Hawg Pen.
The Mack has been hostile to invaders, especially over the last 11 seasons, where the Packers are 73-6 in all games and an intimidating 17-1 in state playoff games.
Walton was one of those victims when they abandoned Cobb County to come south last Dec. 4 for a second-round game.
The Packers, in their second game after losing starting quarterback Xavier Williams for the season with a knee injury, were not sharp offensively.
But they didn’t need to be.
Colquitt picked off Raiders starting quarterback Zak Rozsman four times, returning three for touchdowns - two by linebacker Antwan Daniels and one by cornerback T.J. Spradley - in a 35-12 victory.
Walton completed just nine of 30 passes for 130 yards. The Raiders’ only touchdown came at the final horn.
Walton closed to within a point at 7-6 on a field goal with 6:10 left in the third quarter.
Nineteen seconds later, Charlie Pace burst from a scrum at the Packers 26 and bolted 80 yards for a touchdown.
Although Pace is back, the Packers offense will look much different to the Raiders.
Receivers Lemeke Brockington and Orion Bonner are gone and the nimble and strong-armed sophomore Neko Fann is directing the offense.
Neither of the two current leaders in pass receptions for the Packers - sophomores Ny Carr and Landen Thomas - caught a ball against the Raiders last year.
Walton will find few familiar numbers on the Packers defense either, but the group is coming off a stout performance in the win over Tift County.
Rozsman is back for his senior season and has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdown.
Sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski, who was 3-for-12 for 47 yards against the Packers last year, threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Sutton Smith for one of the two scores against Marietta.
Smith, a 180-pound senior, is the team’s leading rusher.
Packers coach Justin Rogers said he expects the Raiders to use some blend of pass and run on Friday.
“They like to mix it up, so that will be a challenge for us,” Rogers said. “And they have played good defense.
“But playing at home is an advantage. We are both top-10 teams. They are who they are and we are who we are. We just need to come out and execute.”
Fann has completed 114-of-184 passes for 1,824 yards and 27 touchdowns, three times throwing four touchdowns in a game.
Pace has rushed for 1,122 yards on 190 carries, a 5.9 average.
A junior, Pace has rushed for 12 touchdowns and caught passes for three more.
Carr is the leading receiver with 33 receptions for 695 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Thomas has 28 catches for 454 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Packers defense is led by senior middle linebacker Rickie Yates, who has 92 total tackles.
Julian Harper and Alexander Florence each have eight tackles for loss.
Harper also leads the team with 3.5 sacks.
Pershaun Fann and Ny Edwards each have two interceptions.
Freshman kicker Brett Fitzgerald has kicked six field goals and made 48 extra points.
If the Packers can get by the Raiders, they will play the winner of the game between Alpharetta and Region 7 champion Archer.
Although Archer is 6-4 and unranked, the Tigers have won six in a row after losing their first four games.
Alpharetta is 3-7 and the No. 4 team from Region 5.
Class 7A first round games
(R1 #3) Tift County at (R3 #2) Marietta
(R7 #4) Duluth at (R5 #1) Milton
(R6 #3) West Forsyth at (R8 #2) Mill Creek
(R4 #4) South Gwinnett at (R2 #1) McEachern
(R3 #3) Walton at (R1 #2) Colquitt County
(R5 #4) Alpharetta at (R7 #1) Archer
(R8 #3) North Gwinnett at (R6 #2) South Forsyth
(R2 #4) Newnan at (R4 #1) Brookwood
(R2 #3) East Coweta at (R4 #2) Grayson
(R8 #4) Mountain View at (R6 #1) Denmark
(R7 #3) Meadowcreek at (R5 #2) Roswell
(R1 #4) Camden County at (R3 #1) North Cobb
(R4 #3) Parkview at (R2 #2) Pebblebrook
(R6 #4) Lambert at (R8 #1) Collins Hill
(R5 #3) Cherokee at (R7 #2) Norcross
(R3 #4) Harrison at (R1 #1) Lowndes
