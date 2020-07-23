MOULTRIE – The Georgia High School Association’s decision to move the start of the 2020 football season back two weeks to help deal with the effects of COVID-19 will have no effect on Colquitt County’s schedule other than having all 10 games played two weeks later than originally scheduled.
The preseason scrimmage against Lee County also has been moved back two weeks and will be played at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, in Leesburg.
Colquitt County was fortunate that it had no games against out-of-state opponents that could have caused cancellations and the search for new opponents.
The Packers will open on the road against defending Class 7A state champion Marietta on Friday, Sept. 4.
Colquitt will be home the next four Friday nights, playing host to Westlake on Sept. 11; two-time defending Class AAA champion Cedar Grove on Sept. 18; Valdosta, now led by former Packers head coach Rush Propst, on Sept. 25; and Heritage High of Conyers on Oct. 2.
The Packers will then travel to meet Northside of Warner Robins on Oct. 9 before getting the first of its two open dates on Oct. 16.
On Oct. 23, the Packers will play host to Alcovy in the annual Homecoming game.
The next two weeks will feature the first two Region 1-7A games with Camden County visiting on Oct. 30 and defending state runner-up Lowndes coming to play on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium on Nov. 6.
The Packers will close out the regular season on Nov. 13 at Tift County.
Colquitt County’s other open date will be on Friday, Nov. 20, with the state playoffs set to begin on Friday Nov. 27.
The second round will be played on Dec. 4; the quarterfinals, on Dec. 11; the semifinals, on Dec. 18; and the state championship games are expected to be played on Dec. 28-30, at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.
The combined record of the Packers’ 10 regular-season opponents is 78-44.
The Packers will begin a week of acclimation practices on Monday, July 27, and will begin padded practices on Aug. 1, and will have three weeks to prepare for the scrimmage against Lee County.
On Wednesday, the GHSA rescinded its restrictions on locker rooms, showers and group size for summer sports conditioning.
The use of locker rooms and showers will be allowed provided that facilities and equipment are sanitized after each practice. Locker rooms must be used for dressing only, not congregating.
The size of practice groups, restricted in numbers since the GHSA allowed summer conditioning on June 8, is now unlimited.
2020 COLQUITT COUNTY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 at Lee Co. (scrimmage) 8 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Marietta 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 Westlake H 8 p.m.
Sept. 18 Cedar Grove H 8 p.m.
Sept. 25 Valdosta H 8 p.m.
Oct. 2 Heritage H 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Northside-WR 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 OPEN
Oct. 23 Alcovy (HC) 8 p.m.
Oct. 30 Camden County H 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6 Lowndes H 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Tift County 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 OPEN
Nov. 27 First round of playoffs
Dec. 4 Second round of playoffs
Dec. 11 State quarterfinals
Dec. 18 State semifinals
Dec. 28-30 State championships at Ga. State Stadium
