MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County football team will begin its 10 days of spring practice on Monday, May 1.
The Packers, who went 13-1 last season and reached the state semifinals, will also practice on May 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 12 and 15, at 6:10 a.m. each day.
The annual spring game will be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, against Cairo High on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Of this and that:
• The Battle of the Warriors, sponsored by Bautista Martial Arts, will be held Saturday, March 25, at the Colquitt County High School gymnasium.
White belts through black belts will be able to compete.
Competition will begin at 8 a.m. for those 13 and older. At 9 a.m., Tigers, ages 4-6 will compete; and at 11 a.m., all ranks 10-12 years old will compete.
Admission is $10. Doors open at 7 a.m.
• The Colquitt County High girls golf team turned in a second-place finish at the recent Trojan Invitational at River Pointe Golf Club in Albany.
The Lady Packers counted an 88 from Tayler Brown and 90s from Ann Elyse Clements and Lenzie Norman for a 268.
Lowndes was first with a 242.
At the Maple Ridge Girls Classic held Saturday, March 18, in Columbus, the Lady Packers were led by Brown’s 82 and Norman’s 86.
Brown started play by making birdies on four of the first six holes.
• In cold and windy conditions on West Point Lake in LaGrange last Saturday, only 149 of the 241 teams that competed in the GHSA’s third qualifying bass fishing tournament weighed fish.
Five Colquitt County teams weighed fish, led by Edward Billings and Carl Brown Jr., who had four fish for 6 pounds, 2 ounces, to finish 66th.
Also catching fish for the Packers were the teams of Andrew Stanford and Haydyn Glass, Harrison Brown and Lane Duckworth, Owen Croft and Levi Griffin and Chaz Odom and Ethan Slocumb.
The next state qualifier will be held on April 15 at Hartwell at Tugaloo State Park.
The state championship tournament will be held on May 20 at Clarks Hill Lake.
• In Roswell, the Centennial High School baseball team is off to a 14-3 start under first-year head coach — and former Packer — Colin Kirkland.
The Knights, who were 10-17 last year and 8-21 in 2021, are 9-1 in Region 6-5A.
• Henry Daniels is hitting .391 with seven doubles, six home runs and 28 runs batted in for the University of West Georgia.
The Wolves are 20-4.
• At Andrew College, JT Whatley is hitting .360 and leads the Tigers with six home runs and 26 runs batted in.
Pitcher Gavin Steptoe is 2-1 and has struck out 14 batters in six appearances for the Tigers, who are 19-5.
