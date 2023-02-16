MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County boys basketball ended with a loss of 61-50 in their second region tournament game against the Valdosta Wildcats, Wednesday night at Valdosta High School.
Though they fought hard the entire game, the Packers only managed to hold one short-lived advantage over the Wildcats early in the first quarter. Scoring the first basket for the Packers, Cason Harden landed a three-point shot which brought the score to 3-1.
Calvin Washington also scored a three-point basket during the first quarter, and he made one basket during the second quarter, bringing in five points total.
Then, with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter, the Wildcats reclaimed their lead and held it the remainder of the game, though there were a couple close scores.
Harden brought in a total of six points for the Packers, and also had a great defensive play in the first quarter when he stopped a breakaway from the Wildcats.
In the second quarter the Packers got the score to a one-point margin at 17-16, but couldn’t hold it, breaking for the half at 29-18.
“I’m proud of the effort tonight,” said head coach Andy Harden.
With 14 points I’marius Bussie was the top scorer for the Packers. Two of his baskets were three-point shots, and early in the second quarter, surrounded by Wildcats, he had a quick rebound basket.
“We came to play tonight,” said Harden. “But we need to come with some more intensity.”
One player who had intensity was Jakari Byrd. He played both offense and defense tonight as he kept stuffing the Wildcats and keeping them from scoring baskets. Byrd also was tied for second top scorer with 11 points, one being a three-pointer.
Zay Williams is the other Packer who got 11 points. During the third quarter, three of his points came from a long shot, 10 seconds left before the buzzer sounded.
Though he cut the time close, Williams wasn’t the last Packer to score in the third quarter. Milliseconds before the end of the quarter, Ty Lamar got the basketball into the air, and it went through the basket as the buzzer blared, ending the quarter 47-40, advantage Valdosta.
The Packers had another chance to gain the lead during the fourth quarter when it was 47-44 with 4:45 remaining in the game, but they weren’t able to overtake the Wildcats.
Also in the fourth quarter, Lamar stopped a breakaway with 1:27 remaining.
“At the end things just got away from us,” said Harden. “We are going to try for third place.”
Both the boys and girls team for Colquitt County will have one last region tournament game, and both will be looking for third place seed. The girl’s play first on Thursday night while the boys follow on Friday. Both games will be played at Valdosta High School at 5:30 p.m.
This game will be the teams’ last opportunity for game play until the state tournament begins Feb. 21.
