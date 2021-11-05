MOULTRIE - Walton High was overpowered by Marietta 42-14 at home on Friday and will have to open the 2021 Class 7A playoffs at Colquitt County next Friday.
With the loss, the Raiders finish the regular season 6-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 3-7A, good for third place.
One of Walton's victories was against Region 1 champion Lowndes in the season-opener by a 34-28 score in overtime.
The time for the kickoff for the Raiders' game against the Region 1-7A runner-up Packers on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium has not been determined.
The Packers are 8-2 overall and finished 2-1 in the region with its only league loss coming by a 52-31 score at Lowndes.
Colquitt also has lost at home to Westlake.
Next Friday's meeting will be the second in as many years for the Packers and Raiders.
Walton fell to the Packers 35-12 last year in a second-round playoff game.
The two programs also met in the second round in 2017, with the Packers taking a 28-21 victory.
Since 2009, Colquitt County is 18-1 in home playoff games.
Tickets for the game against Walton will go on sale Monday, Nov. 8, at the Colquitt County High athletic office.
Tickets will be sold Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Tickets also will be on sale at the stadium on Friday, Nov. 12. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.
Reserved tickets are $12 and will be sold to reserved seat ticket holders from Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the athletic office.
Reserved seats will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 8 a.m.
General admission tickets are $8 pre-sale and on the day of the game.
Only Georgia High School Association passes will be accepted at state playoff games.
With its victory over Walton, Marietta will be the No. 2 team in Region 3 and will play host to Tift County.
Region 3 champion North Cobb will play host to Camden County.
Region 1 champion Lowndes will play Harrison at Martin Stadium.
