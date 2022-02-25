DOUGLAS — Coffee scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday to defeat Colquitt County 7-6 at Charles A. Wilson Field.
It was the second-straight walk-off loss for the Packers, who fell 5-4 at Valdosta on Feb. 19.
The Packers had scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-4 lead, but could not close out the Trojans.
Coffee got one of the runs back in the bottom of the sixth and then won it in the seventh.
Zaelyn Smith led off the Coffee seventh with a single to left off Bryce Monk.
Mason Moore relieved Monk and walked Cannon Jones to put the potential winning run on first.
Griffin Walker then laid down a perfect bunt in front of the plate to load the bases.
Moore struck out Will Lott, but Brady Skipper got his third hit of the game, a single to center, to tie the game.
Trent Smith then grounded to Packers second baseman Davis Dalton, who threw to the plate.
But catcher Cole Whatley could not handle the throw and Jones scored the game-winner.
The Packers are now 2-2 as they prepare to face Pike County at 3 p.m. and Thomas County Central at 6 p.m. Saturday at Thomas County Central.
Coffee raises its record to 5-2. The Trojans were ranked No. 11 in one Class 5A preseason poll.
The Packers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a run-scoring double by Whatley.
But Coffee scored single runs in the second and fourth innings and got two in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-1 lead.
The five-run Colquitt County rally started when Cole Whatley reached on an error.
Dalton drew a one-out walk and Moore singled to score Landon Griffin, who was running for Whatley.
Abe Daniels then grounded out with Dalton scoring to cut Coffee’s lead to 4-3.
Jardae Williams reached on error with Moore advancing to third.
Cannon Whatley’s single scored Moore to tie the game 4-4.
Hayes Lightsey and Cam Cook followed with RBI singles to put the Packers up 6-4.
Even after Coffee scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to pull to within one, Colquitt had a chance to add to its lead when Chasyn Miley and Dalton walked to open the top of the seventh.
But the Packers could not move them around.
The Packers had eight hits, including two each by Cannon Whatley, Cook and Moore.
Cole Whatley had a double and Lightsey a single.
Cameron Summerlin went the first four innings on the mound for the Packers and gave up two runs, neither of which was earned.
Summerlin walked three and struck out four.
Bryce Monk pitched two inning and was charged with four runs, all earned, and six hits.
Moore got just the one out in the seventh and took the loss.
Skipper and Logan Dale each had three hits for the Trojans, who had 12 on the evening.
