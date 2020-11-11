MOULTRIE — Although it has been around several years, “trap game” is one of the more recent additions to the football lexicon.
It generally refers to a game that a particular team should win, but that it must be wary of, as if an upset legitimately lurks, perhaps ruining a fine season.
When asked this week about his 7-0 Packers’ Friday game at 2-5 Tift County, Packers coach Justin Rogers at first danced around using the “trap game” trope.
When he finally did, it was with a smile, acknowledging that the term is what most Packer fans are thinking about the game against the Blue Devils, who have lost both of their Region 1-7A games.
Colquitt, after all, is coming off a resounding 40-10 victory over Lowndes, thus claiming the region’s top seed to the playoffs, which will start Nov. 27 on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
No one in Moultrie wants to witness a face-plant on the natural turf of Brodie Field, despite the home game playoff promise.
If Rogers is concerned, and it would bizarre if he is not — even just a little bit — he professes he is not and he is not hesitant to say why.
He believes in his team. He has claimed over the last several weeks that the 2020 Packers are unique, perhaps because of the uncertainty they have dealt with since last March when the coronavirus upset high school football.
Rogers said he thinks this team will not look ahead, will maintain its focus and play in the moment.
“I really like this team,” he said. “They cheer for each other. They celebrate together They don’t pout if somebody scores and they think they should have.”
He thinks the Packers continue to buy into the coaching staff’s vision.
“We are tryng to teach some life lessons: humility, work ethic, choosing process, not outcome,” he said.
And preparation for the Blue Devils — despite their record and the opportunity for Packers to keep a perfect record intact — has not changed much this week.
“It’s been Packers vs. Packers,” Rogers said. “We’re just concentrating on doing what we are supposed to do.”
Despite their record, the Blue Devils will offer some significant challenges, especially defensively.
Tift has allowed just 127 points in its seven games, including the 35 that Camden put up in a win at Kingsland last week.
Many of those 35 can be chalked up to turnovers, Rogers said.
The Blue Devils own a 47-0 shutout of Worth County and gave up 10 points to Perry, 23 toLee County and 17 in a loss to Lowndes.
“We are going to have to find ways to get the ball in space,” Rogers said.
The Tift County defense is led by No. 95, junior end Tyre West, a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder.
He has at least 15 college offers, including ones from SEC programs.
“He’s put together,” Rogers said of West. “He’s a man.”
West will line up across from Colquitt County freshman right tackle JaQuavian “Turk” Daniels.
“We’re going to have to do something to help out Turk,” Roger said.
Otherwise, “We like our matchups,” Rogers added.
Rogers said that “As a whole, their defense is not bad.
“They will be where they are supposed to be. You can tell they are well-coached.”
But Tift is expected to have it hands full with a Packers team that is averaging 45.8 points.
The Colquitt offense starts with senior quarterback Xavier Williams, who, in his first year as a Packer, is enjoying unexpected success.
He has completed 73-of-118 passes for 1,085 yards and 14 touchdowns.
A big, rugged runner, he also leads the Packers in rushing, averaging 8.4 yards and has scored four touchdowns.
When Williams elects to throw the football, he has plenty of targets, including junior Baby D Wheeler, who has 19 catches for 252 yards and four touchdowns.
Two of those scores came on throws from Williams against Lowndes last Friday.
Also expected to find room in the Blue Devils secondary is senior Lemeke Brockington, whose next pass reception will be the 100th of his career.
He also has 24 career touchdown pass receptions, second-most in Packers history.
Williams also will look for receiver Orion Bonner, tight ends Ontavious Carolina and Landon Thomas and has several running backs who are adept pass catchers.
In addition to Daniels, the Packers offensive line is expected to include senior left tackle Trey McCoy, senior left guard Nakia Benefield Jr., senior center Tyler Mead and junior right guard Cam Strange.
On special teams, Emmanuel Perez will do the punting, kicking off and place-kicking.
Max Parker will do the snapping.
Wheeler will return punts with Brockington and Bonner having the kickoff return duties.
The Packers defensive line is big and has been outstanding.
Expected to get most of the snaps will by senior Zy Brockington, senior Vendarion “Bib Boi” Knighton, junior Milton Barfield and junior Marcus Ponder.
The Packers have successfully used seven linebackers for much of the season, inlcuign junior Pershaun Fann, junior Desmond Reese, sophomore Antwan Daniels, senior Gamal Wallace, junior Rickie Yates and junior Alexander Florence.
The Packers secondary is experienced, savvy and successful.
The corners are Omar Daniels and Antonio “TJ” Spradley and the safeties are Jaheim Ward and Traveon Tuff.
All four are seniors.
The group is coming off an outstanding game against Lowndes win which Spradley came up with two interceptions and Ward had a 70-yard pick-six.
The Blue Devils will attack the Packers with an offense that has struggled at times this season.
Azaria Smith appears to have settled in at quarterback and has completed 33-of-68 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns.
The top three ground gainers are Chrishon Stephens, who has gained 322 yards on 74 carries and has scored four times, and Zach Carter, who has carried 59 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.
Tyler Parker is Tift’s leading receiver with 15 catches for 266 yards and four touchdowns.
Parker also has rushed for six touchdowns.
Doing the place-kicking for Tift County is Pedro Mendoza, who has converted 13 extra points and has kicked two field goals.
Ashley Anders, who survived a hospitalization earlier this season because of COVID-19, is in his sixth season as the Blue Devils head coach.
He is 35-29 overall and 1-4 against Colquitt County. His Blue Devils defeated the Packers 38-35 in 2017.
With the remarkable 40-10 victory over Lowndes last week, the Packers clinched Region 1-7A’s top seed to the playoffs that will begin at home on Nov. 27.
The Packers will play host to the No. 4 team from Region 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.