MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County baseball team's GHSA Class 7A baseball tournament-opening doubleheader against Harrison High will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
If the two teams split, the deciding game would begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, also on the Packers home field at Packer Park.
If the Packers can get by the Hoyas in the first-round series, they would meet the Alpharetta-Dunwoody winner in the second round.
If Alpharetta eliminates Dunwoody, the Packers would also play host to a second-round series, which likely would begin on May 3.
The Packers are 14-14 and are the No. 2 team from Region 1.
Harrison, located in Kennesaw in Cobb County, is 17-12 and is the No. 3 team from Region 3.
The Hoyas are ranked No. 17 in Class 7A by MaxPreps.
Mark Elkins has been the head coach at Harrison since 1999 and led the Hoyas to a state championship in 2010.
Also on Wednesday, Region 1-7A champion Lowndes will play host to North Paulding, the No. 4 team from Region 3, to open their best-of-three series.
Camden County and Tift County tied for third place in Region 1 and the Wildcats had the tie-breaker and will travel to play Region 3 runner-up North Cobb on Wednesday.
No. 4-seeded Tift County will travel to play Region 3 champion Walton.
