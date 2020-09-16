MOULTRIE – Four weeks after the 2020 season was originally scheduled to start, the Pack will be back on Friday.
And not just back on the spanking-new artificial surface on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
But Back in Black.
Colquitt County will debut a uniform that will feature new black jerseys and black pants to go with the traditional black helmet.
Coach Justin Rogers said the players really like the game-day ensemble and after what they have been through - dating back to mid-March when the coronavirus began taking its toll, missing spring practice, summer 7-on-7s and OTAs, the cancelation of a scrimmage at Lee County, the season being pushed back two weeks, a quarantine that canceled the first two games of the re-started season and another full-team quarantine - well, they deserve it.
The Packers will open what has already been a surreal season with a game against a school they have never played before, Fulton County’s Banneker High.
According to the original schedule, Colquitt would be playing Heritage in its fifth game of the season this Friday. But gone are games against Marietta, Brookwood, Westlake and Cedar Grove.
Now they have had just a week to prepare for the Trojans and another week to get ready for Rush Propst and his latest state championship contender, Valdosta.
Finally getting a chance to play and in some fancy threads, the Packers hope to get the season off to the right start. Especially when who knows what lies ahead?
Rogers’s second Packers team is light on experience, especially offensively where All-State running back Daijun Edwards has left for Athens to perform for the Bulldogs.
Quarterback Jaycee Harden signed with Valdosta State, four offensive linemen graduated and Tajh Sanders elected to play in a different black-and-gold this season.
High school All-America candidate Lemeke Brockington, who already has 83 career pass receptions to his credit, is back as are several other more-than-capable receivers – including Dijmon Wheeler, Orion Bonner and Ontavious Carolina - waiting to wow the bleachers.
Rogers, while conceding it will be difficult to replace Edwards’s four years of spectacular service, likes his three running backs: Jamaree Hill and the Pace brothers, Charlie and Nick.
“I love our running backs, love ‘em” Rogers said. “Don’t get me wrong, I know we can’t replace Daijun. You can’t replace a guy like him.
“But these three will run hard and they’ll compete. I am really excited about them.”
Neither of the two quarterbacks expected to take snaps from center Tyler Meads – Zane Touchton nor Xavier Williams – have much on their resumes and they will be brought along slowly.
“We’ll have to protect him,” Rogers said of whoever the Packers have at quarterback. “I love the vertical (passing) game and last year with an experienced offense, I didn’t mind if we were second-and-10.
“But this year I don’t think we can be as aggressive on first down. We want to be in third-and-manageable as much as we can.”
Last year’s starting center, Trey McCoy, has been moved to the all-important left tackle position. The others, like Meads, are virtual rookies, including left guard Nakia Benefield, right guard Cole Holmes and right tackle Tyson Shepard.
Carolina, a physical player who is a threat in the opposition secondary, will start at tight end.
While the offense ripens, Rogers will be counting on defense that has some outstanding veteran performers.
Co-defensive coordinators Chad Nighbert and Alan Rodemaker will use both four- and three-man fronts.
Zy Brockington, Milton Barfield, Vendarion Knighton and Marcus Ponder are big and physical on the forward wall.
The outside linebackers – Pershaun Fann and Gamal Wallace – know their way around, even if Fann was primarily a safety last year.
Wallace will perform equally well inside or outside.
The inside backers – Antwan Daniels and Desmond Reese – will be getting their first tests under fire.
The secondary should be the Packers’ happy place.
Corners TJ Spradley and Omar Daniels, another All-America candidate, are quick and confident enough to handle one-on-one coverage.
And they will have help behind them in safeties Traveon Tuff and JaHeim Ward.
All four have been there, done that.
Highly regarded Max Parker will do the long snapping. Tucker Pitts will be the holder and Emmanuel Perez will punt, kick off and do the place kicking.
Bonner and Lemeke Brockington will be the kick returners.
Banneker is in its second season under head coach Lou George, who led the Trojans to a 4-6 record last season.
But in 2018, Banneker was 9-2 and in 2017 the Trojans went 8-3. Mario Allen was the head coach those two seasons.
The Trojans finished strong last year, winning their final two games and finishing in a three-way tie for the fourth playoff berth.
Mini-games were required to determine who would go to the playoffs. Banneker lost its matchup 7-6 to Lithia Springs.
Banneker, which plays in Region 3-5A, also had its original schedule upended this year and in its scramble to find games filled in a date with Colquitt County and will bus down to Moultrie from College Park.
The Packers, like the Trojans, are trying to get ready to start the season under less-than-ideal circumstances.
Colquitt has had the additional burden of having to deal with a team quarantine and re-acclimation that was lifted last weekend.
The Georgia High School Association tweaked its acclimation protocols and the Packers have been able to get back in full pads sooner than originally expected.
Still, the Packers face what Rogers calls a “conundrum.”
“We have to run and condition to get back in shape, but we also know we’ve got a game coming up,” he said. “It’s a balancing act. We want to maximize the things we have to do and still stay somewhat fresh.
“We just hope we have legs on Friday.”
With lack of preparation time dating back to spring, Rogers said he has kept his offensive and defensive playbooks on the thin side.
With the offense especially inexperienced, Rogers said what the team will take into the game against Banneker will not be nearly as complex as he would like.
“We won’t be doing as much as we’d like to be doing,” he said. “We’ll keep adding and adding as the year goes on. But like people say, ‘Play-calling is overrated and execution is underrated.’ It’s going to come down to the players.”
And Rogers repeated a phrase he has used several times over the last six months: “There is no manual for how we do this.”
