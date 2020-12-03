MOULTRIE – If Colquitt County can get by Walton on Friday and Norcross also wins that night, the Packers would have to travel for a quarterfinal game against the Blue Devils.
The Georgia High School Association held its universal coin toss for the quarterfinals on Wednesday and the result is that the teams on the higher slot on the bracket will have the home field advantage if two same-seeded teams meet.
Norcross, which will play 8-2 Roswell on Friday, and Colquitt County are both No. 1 seeds.
Both are favorites to win their second-round games.
The Blue Devils, the Region 7 champions, are 11-0. The Region 1 champion Packers are 8-0.
Norcross advanced in the first round with a 47-20 win over South Forsyth.
The Packers eliminated Brookwood 49-3.
Home-field advantage for the semifinals won’t be determined until next week, when the GHSA does another universal coin flip.
The championship games will be played on Dec. 28-30 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
And thanks to Ricky Griffin for pointing this out: If the Packers defeat Walton on Friday, the Colquitt County Packers will have equaled the Moultrie Packers with 342 victories.
The Moultrie High football team was 342-208-28 from 1913-1977, 64 seasons.
Colquitt County is currently 341-177-2 from 1978 through the first eight games of this season. This is Colquitt County’s 43rd season.
The Packers are a combined 683-385-3.
Those 683 victories would rank No. 9 all-time in Georgia.
Valdosta, of course, leads Georgia in all-time football wins with 937.
The Wildcats are followed by LaGrange, 773; Gainesville, 753; Marist, 734; Thomasville, 733; Woodward Academy, 721; Carrollton, 692; and Cartersville, 691.
