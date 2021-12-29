MOULTRIE - Logan Paradice placed second and Austin Paradice was fourth as the Colquitt County wrestling team placed 16th in the 62-team 2021 Knockout Christmas Classic at Osceola High in Kissimmee, Fla., this week.
The Packers also got a fifth-place finish from Ethan Sellers.
Logan, a freshman wrestling at 132, won his first four matches on Monday to reach Tuesday’s semifinal, where he took a 12-3 major decision over Ryan Duguay of Jensen Beach, Fla.
But he could not get by Jesuit High senior Braden Basile, who is heading to the U.S. Military Academy to continue his wrestling career, losing by a fall in the second period.
To reach the semis, Logan won by a technical fall over Joey DiVello of Skyline, Va.; by fall over Carson Godwin of Jefferson; by fall over Jayden Frazier over Paducah Tilghman; and by a 7-1 decision over Alex Walker of Lake Gibson, Fla.
Logan’s second-place finish earned 28.5 team points for the Packers.
Austin Paradice, wrestling at 152, got a first-round bye, then pinned his next two opponents to face Mill Creek’s Dominic Bambinelli in the quarterfinals.
Bambinelli won with an 11-9 sudden victory that sent Austin to the consolation round.
The Colquitt County senior then took a 9-2 decision over South Dade’s Alex Couto; won by fall over Paducah Tilghman’s Malachi Rider; and took a 5-2 decision over Somerset’s Kendrick Hodge.
That set up a rematch Bambinelli in the third-place match.
The Mill Creek wrestler won again, 7-4, to claim the bronze medal, but Austin Paradice added 22 points to the Packers team total.
Sellers wrestled nine matches in Kissimmee at 126 pounds.
He pinned his first two opponents before dropping a 13-8 round of 16 decision to Phoenix Alyea of Skyline (Va.) High.
Sellers then won four straight matches to reach the consolation semifinals, where he lost 7-4 to George Maholtz of Eastside.
That sent Sellers to the fifth-place match, where, in another tight battle, he took a 2-0 sudden victory over Yanni Vines of Thompson High School and claimed 21 team points.
The consolation road was a difficult one for Sellers. It included at 1-0 victory over Davis Dollar of Jefferson.
Also wrestling for the Packers in Kissimmee were Eric Henson, at 113; Michael Bledsoe, at 138; Russell Flowers, at 152; Jaylon McCloud, at 182; Matthew Dillon, who won one match at 195; and JaQuavion “Turk” Daniels, who had two pins before being eliminated in consolation round 5 at 285.
The Packers are now preparing for Region 1-7A duals, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Colquitt County High School.
The Class 7A state duals prelims will be held the following Saturday.
