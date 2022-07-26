MOULTRIE – Colquitt County wrestlers Austin Paradice and Logan Paradice earned All-America status at the recent USA Wrestling National Championships held in Fargo, S.D.
Austin, a two-time high school state champion at Colquitt County who will wrestle at UT-Chattanooga this season, placed fourth at 160 pounds in Greco.
Logan, who won a state high school championship for Colquitt County earlier this year as a freshman, took fourth in freestyle and finished seventh in Greco.
He lost his first freestyle event, then won 10 matches in a row before losing in the consolation finals to take fourth place.
The top eight finishers in each event receive All-America designations.
The National Championships drew more than 4,000 competitors.
