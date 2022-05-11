MOULTRIE – Colquitt County wrestler Austin Paradice recently placed fifth at the 2022 USMC Open in Las Vegas, qualifying him to compete in the World Team trials, to be held June 3-5 in Geneva, Ohio.
The top three finishers at the World Team trials will be World Team members and the top two will travel to Bulgaria for the World Championships this summer.
The most impressive match for Paradice, a two-time state champion for Colquitt County High School who has signed to wrestle for UT-Chattanooga next season, came when he defeated last year’s Cadet national champion and Pan-Am national champion 9-0.
Paradice had not previously defeated him.
Of this and that:
• Former Packer Reggie Stancil, who resigned several months ago as the head football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School, has been named the quarterbacks coach at McEachern High.
Stancil, a member of the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame, was an outstanding football and baseball player for the Packers.
He played collegiately at Jacksonville State was the head baseball coach at Norcross before leaving to become the head football coach at Peachtree Ridge.
He has been an assistant football coach at several schools, most notably at Norcross, where he spent 11 seasons, coaching quarterbacks and receivers and was the recruiting coordinator.
He was on the staff when Norcross won state football championships in 2012 and 2013.
Peachtree Ridge posted a 13-36 record during the five seasons Stancil was the head coach.
• ABAC baseball players Henry Daniels and Jeb Johnson have been named to the All-Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association team.
Daniels, selected as a second-team infielder, is batting .316 with 13 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs and leads the Stallions in runs batted in with 48.
He also won the conference’s Gold Glove Award.
On May 4, Daniels was the GCAA Player of the Week after hitting .500 with four hits, including two home runs, seven runs batted in, eight runs and three walks.
Johnson, a second-team pitcher, is 2-0 with a 4.76 ERA. He made 17 appearances for the Stallions, including four starts.
• Abby Plymel is hitting .275 for the ABAC softball team. She has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and has driven in 27 runs.
• Callie Faircloth has played in 38 games for the Georgia Military College softball team.
She has often started in the outfield and has made just two errors in 40 chances and has had five assists.
• Sarah Harrell is batting .346 for the East Georgia State softball team. The sophomore catcher has gone 9-for-26, a .346 batting average, with two home runs and three runs batted in.
• J.T. Whatley is hitting .279 with eight doubles, a triple and a home run for the Andrew College baseball team.
Teammate Gavin Steptoe has made eight appearances on the mound for Andrew. He has struck out 12 batters in 14 innings.
• Kodi Bishop has seven doubles, two home runs and 18 runs batted in for the Truett McConnell baseball team.
• And it is noteworthy that 30 former Georgia high school football players were selected in the recent NFL draft.
Only Texas, with 32, had more.
