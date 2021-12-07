Two Colquitt County wrestlers have signed to continue their careers at the next level. Austin Paradice will compete at UT-Chattanooga and Ethan Sellers will join the defending NAIA national champion Life University program in Marietta. Shown at Tuesday’s ceremony at the high school are, from left, assistant coach Wilder Elliott, Sellers, Paradice, Packers head coach Benjy Scarbor and assistant coach Brett Little. Not shown, assistant coach Roger Ketchum.