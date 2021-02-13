MACON – Colquitt County’s Austin Paradice concluded a dominant junior season by winning all four of his matches and taking the state championship at 145 pounds on Saturday at the Georgia High School Association’s state traditional wrestling tournament at the Macon Metroplex.
Paradice, who was second in the state last year at 138 pounds and fourth as a freshman the year before, also at 138, won all four of his matches by fall on Friday and Saturday.
He finished the season with a record of 42-3.
The Packers, who finished third in the state dual championships two weeks ago, finished fourth in the traditional tournament, the highest finish ever by a Packers team.
And Paradice had plenty of help in getting the Packers to fourth place.
Ethan Sellers won six straight matches and finished third at 126 pounds. Nathanial Taylor was fifth at 138.
Gabriel Freeman at 113 and Region 1-7A 285-pound champion Vendarion Knighton both finished one match short of placing.
On Friday, Paradice, the Region 1-7A champion, got a first-round bye and then pinned Jon Peralta of Marietta.
He next pinned Florin Myndesku of Archer and then won by pin at 1:31 over Kendice Cavazos of Gainesville.
All that was left was a meeting on Saturday in the championship match with Dylan Lobdell of Lambert.
Paradice wasted little time, pinning Lobdell at 1:47.
He is just the third Packer to win a state wrestling championship.
Travis Register won at 220 pounds in 2012 and 2013 and Nic Jarvis won at 220 in 2019.
Sellers earned his third-place finish the hard way.
On Friday, he won by fall over Jordan Oldknow of Brookwood in his first match, the then was pinned by Hillgrove’s Connor Powell in his second match.
In the consolation round on Friday, Sellers pinned Cherokee’s Braden Iovino; took an 8-2 decision over Harrison’s Tyler Gallegos; and won by fall over Elias Vermillion of Mountain View.
He was back at it on Saturday, winning a major decision over Tyson McCullough of Lowndes and taking a 4-2 decision over Mill Creek’s Grant Turner, who finished fourth in the state championships last year and took a 26-3 record into this year’s tournament.
The win over Turner vaulted Sellers into the third-place match against Lambert’s Mason McClung.
Sellers finished off a 7-1 state tournament record with a pin of McClung.
“Ethan is a workhorse,” Packers coach Benjy Scarbor said.
Taylor went 4-2 in Macon. He pinned Keyshaun Haywood of Newton in his first match, then lost a 5-1 decision to Avant Stepherson of Marietta.
In the consolation round, Taylor pinned Gainesville’s Brian Le, won by technical fall over Mountain View’s Daniel Abreu and won by fall over Brookwood’s Xavier Bentley.
He was eliminated by Stepherson, who won by fall.
Freeman went 3-2 in the state championships. Knighton was 2-2.
At 132, Jayson Brown split his four matches at state as did Jesus Grijalva at 170.
Deshawn Harris at 195 won his first match, then lost his next two. James Bledsoe at 220 was 0-2.
Camden County, which won the state dual championship, also was first in the traditional tournament with 253.5 points.
West Forsyth was second with 152.5 points and was followed by Lambert with 117.5.
The Packers placed fourth with 105.0.
Lowndes was sixth with 103.5 and Tift County was 10th with 80.0 points.
