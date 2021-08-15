Colquitt County football fans who attend the Packers season-opener on Friday, August 20, at Marietta High School's Northcutt Stadium have several parking options.
The stadium is located at 121 Winn Street NW in Marietta.
Marietta City Schools will offer complementary shuttle service (park and ride) from Marietta High School, which is located at 1171 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
Polk Street will be utilized for vehicles with handicap permits. Anyone with limited mobility can be dropped off at the corner of Polk and Winn streets.
The Family Friendly Parking Lot provides the closest parking for families with small children, expectant mothers, the elderly and others with temporary physical needs. Anyone who needs support but does not have a handicapped tag or license can be dropped off at the corner of Winn and Polk streets.
Parking is also available at First United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Polk Street and North Marietta Parkway. The church lot is a five-minute walk to the stadium.
Also, fans are advised that no cash will be accepted for tickets purchased at the stadium gate. Only cards will be accepted.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA13721.
Gofan.co is the official ticketing provider for the GHSA.
Concession stands will take cash or cards.
