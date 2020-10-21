MOULTRIE - Parkview scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday at Packer Park and eliminated Colquitt County from the Class 7A softball playoffs with a 3-1 victory in the deciding game of their best-of-3 first-round series.
Colquitt County, the No. 2 team from Region 1, finishes the season with an 18-12 record.
The Lady Packers had advanced to the state’s Elite Eight last season for the first time.
Colquitt County and Parkview had split a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the Lady Panthers winning the first game 4-3 and the Lady Packers taking the second game 7-5 on a sixth-inning two-run home run by Madison Plymel.
Colquitt took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Wednesday on a two-out single by Emily Allegood off the glove of Parkview pitcher Olivia Kotowski that scored Jade Horne, who had singled.
And the Packers held on to that lead until the top of the seventh.
Allegood, who started in the circle for the Lady Packers, had retired 13 of the 14 previous batters she had faced before walking Kellyn Hartwick to open the top of the seventh.
Hailey Morgan sacrificed Hartwick to second and Bella Arnold tied the game with a double off the fence in right.
Arnold moved to third when Olivia Shultz grounded to second for the second out of the inning.
Neriah Lee then gave Parkview its first lead when she dumped a single into short left to score Arnold.
Kayla Lester doubled to left to score Lee to make it 3-1.
Senior Kyla Morris was then summoned to the circle and retired Braelyn Queen to end the inning.
Kotowski, who pitched all 21 innings for Parkview in the series, retired the Lady Packers in order in the bottom of the seventh to advance.
The Lady Panthers will travel to play No. 5-ranked Harrison in the second round. The Lady Hoyas eliminated Campbell on Tuesday with a 7-0, 21-1 doubleheader sweep and will take a 24-2 record into their series with Parkview.
Kotowski allowed just the one run and six hits, four of which came in the third inning. Allegood and Madison Plymel each had a double and a single. Jade Horne and Abby Plymel each had a single.
Kotowski retired the last seven batters she faced.
Colquitt left five runners stranded, including three in the third after scoring its only run.
The Lady Packers also wasted a leadoff double by Madison Plymel in the second inning and left Allegood on second after she hit a two-out double in the fifth.
The Lady Packers were short-handed in the series, playing without starting second baseman Carli Pearson and freshman pitcher Maris Hopper.
Of the four Region 1-7A teams that started play on Tuesday, only region champion Lowndes advanced.
The Vikettes defeated Newton County 9-0 and 11-1 and will play at home against North Paulding in a second-round series beginning Friday.
Tift County was eliminated by Brookwood, falling 4-3 and 13-4 on Tuesday. Camden was ousted by No 3-ranked Grayson, 10-0 and 11-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.