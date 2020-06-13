THOMASVILLE – Rick Pearce has been named the Director of Athletics at Thomas University, the school announced Friday.
“The University is pleased to have Rick on board as our new Director of Athletics,” said Dr. Bob Bohman, Vice President for Student Life. “He brings with him a wealth of operational and organizational experience, which will be an asset to the university athletics program. The team is looking forward to working with Rick in moving our athletics program forward.”
Pearce was the Night Hawks’ golf coach the past three seasons, after coming to TU in January 2018. He brings nearly 25 years of experience in coaching, team building and tournament operations to the school.
“I have always admired Athletic Directors and what they do for athletics and the schools,” Pearce said. “I am excited to take on the challenge. To be able to work with these great student-athletes and coaches will be an honor.”
Before joining Thomas, Pearce served as a golf professional at Glen Arven County Club in Thomasville starting in 2014. At Glen Arven, Pearce was responsible for organizing all member tournaments and events and conducting clinics for all ages. He has also served as the golf professional at Royal Poinciana Golf Club (2013-14), Hole In The Wall Golf Club (2002-13) and Collier's Reserve Country Club (1995-2002), all in Naples, Fla.
Pearce is a member of the USGA, Class A PGA Golf professional and is a certified Titleist and Ping club fitter.
Pearce was a three-year letter winner (1990-92) as a pitcher for the Keene State (N.H.) baseball team and was inducted into the college's athletics hall of fame in 2015. He earned a bachelor’s of science in physical education from Keene State in 1992.
A native of Keene, N.H., Pearce attended Monadnock High School. Rick and his wife, Heather, have two sons, Trey and Brodarick.
