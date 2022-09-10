MOULTRIE — Have yourself a good time at the ballpark, Carli Pearson.
All Pearson did in Colquitt County’s softball victories over Tift County and Lanier County this week at Packer Park was go 6-for-7 with a home run, three doubles and five runs batted in.
And all the Lady Packers did was defeat the Blue Devils 10-2 on Tuesday and Lanier County 14-2 on Wednesday in a pair of run-rule non-Region 1-7A victories.
The Lady Packers will take an 8-2 overall record and a 1-0 record in the region when they travel to Kingsland on Tuesday for the first game of their three-game series with Camden County.
Colquitt will play host to Camden in a region doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Colquitt defeated Valdosta 12-0 in its first region game, but the doubleheader against the Lady Wildcats was postponed because of the weather.
Camden is 1-2 in the region, losing at Richmond Hill 4-3 and splitting the doubleheader, winning 5-3 and losing 12-7.
Colquitt will take a four-game winning streak into its series with Camden County and have scored 36 runs in wins over Valdosta, Tift County and Lanier County after knocking off an outstanding Lassiter team in its final game of the Buc Bash on Aug. 27.
Pearson, the Lady Packers’ second baseman, is certainly ready to get back on the field.
Her performances against the Lady Devils and Lady Bulldogs raised her batting average to .429 and she has now driven in 13 runs.
She was not the only Lady Packer who feasted against Lanier County, especially when Lady Bulldogs fine starting pitcher Jaden Benefield was struck by a batted ball and had to leave the circle.
Colquitt had 14 hits in the four-inning game.
In addition to Pearson’s three-hit, three-RBI effort that included a homer and a double, Emily Allegood went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs.
Allegood now leads the team with 19 runs batted in.
Jacey Wetherington, Laura Hailey Bryan and RaJayla McBride chipped in two hits each.
Allegood also went all four innings in the circle, giving up both runs, neither of which was earned. She allowed two hits, while striking out six. Her ERA has fallen to 1.77.
Colquitt’s batting averages have climbed in the recent winning streak.
Julia Duncan is now hitting an even .500, going 16-for-32 this season with four doubles, a triple and two home runs while driving in 15.
Bryan is hitting .480; Allegood, .472; Maris Hopper, .429; and Libby Wetherington, .421.
