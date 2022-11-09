Tickets for Saturday's 6 p.m. first-round playoff game between Colquitt County and Pebblebrook will be on sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the high school ticket office.
All fans must purchase tickets to attend playoff games.
According to Georgia High School Association policy, the only passes accepted at playoff football games will be GHSA passes.
No teacher passes, ESS passes or Golden passes will be accepted at any GHSA playoff event.
If the Packers win on Saturday, the second-round game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The opponent will be determined on Saturday.
Ticket information for that game will be announced later.
