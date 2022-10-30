MOULTRIE — Colquitt County High School’s Peer Leadership organization will hold its Packer Puff flag football game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Admission is $5.
A portion of the proceeds will go to support the local Children’s Cheer and Toy Shop.
The tournament-style event will feature the team of Colquitt County senior girls vs. the junior girls with the winner advancing to play team consisting of female teachers.
The cheerleaders are Colquitt County male students.
The team of junior girls includes Ada Sutton, Ashley Almond, Ashley Strange, Ava Brooks, Carli Pearson, Chandler Horne, Daniela Malagon, Dayshai Key, Elayna Watts, Ellis Turnipseed, Grace Costin, Jessie Blair, Kaitlyn Maxwell, Kayla Scroggins, Kira Daniels, Krystal Guerrero, Leticia Garcia, Maris Hopper, McKayla Gay, Messiah Bender, Mollie Hewett, Nyasia Farmer, Tacarra Turner, Tatum Salter and Yarely Zongua.
The senior girls are Allie Catherine Boatwright, Courtney Gilbert, Emily Allegood, Jacey Wetherington, Jayla Lowery, Julia Duncan, Kati Jones, Kennedy Fillyaw, Laney McKellar, Morgan Griner, Morgan Holder, Nyla Lewis and Taylor Williams.
The teachers include Allie Mugavin, Amber Day, Angel Saunders, Brittnee Tillery, Denver Dunn, Dexshalyn Polite, Hannah Roberts, Hannah Walden, Hope Moore, Katherine Stewart, Laura McFarland, Maribel Greene, Natalie Griner, Paige Hall, Palisa Bautista, Stacie McDaniel and Tashara Jackson.
The cheerleaders are Caleb Smith, Cam Cook, Edgar Rivera, Gerardo Mojica, Hogan Horne, Hudson Glenn, Jackson Glenn, Jacobo Rodriguez, James Fagan, Manan Patel, Mikey Johnson, Shiv Patel and Wade Swartzentruber.
The coaches and assistants are Allie Hurst, Darrell Funderburk, Dextra Polite, Emily Brooks, Emily May, Hunter Horne, Jack Luttrell, Karson Smith, Landon Griffin, Laney McKellar, Latorsha Hardy, Michael Schwarz, Morgan Griner, Piper Smith, Ted Wear, Vance Hurst, Will Robbins and Zhy’Davia Holt.
Peer Leadership is a unique student body governing organization.
It began more than 20 years ago with the goal not only to help develop students’ leadership qualities, but also to develop and help grow the school’s traditions and spirit through school events and student activities.
The Peer Leadership organization encourages a common bond between students, faculty and staff and works to promote Packer Pride through a number of events and projects held throughout the school year.
