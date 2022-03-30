MOULTRIE — When Seth Berl agreed to help the Georgia Pickleball Association put on a tournament in Moultrie, he hoped to get about 80 players to take part.
About a week before the first South Georgia Classic started its three-day run on Friday, March 25, some 110 players had signed up.
The final tally was 127 players participating in the tournament that was played on the six courts at the Moultrie YMCA.
Players competed in divisions broken down by age — 14-39, 40-59 and 60 and older — and by skill ratings.
Berl, one of the growing sport’s leading proponents in Colquitt County, was surprised and, more than that, pleased that the event, the first of its kind south of Macon, was so well-attended.
Berl and wife Linda, both former tennis players, have transitioned to pickleball and have held numerous clinics to help spur interest in — and to teach the intracacies of — the sport.
As expected, a majority of the players who played in the event at the YMCA were local players.
But there were a number players from Lawrenceville and McDonough in the Atlanta area. There were some from Warner Robins and Evans.
And several traveled north from Monticello, Carrabelle, Crawfordville and Tallahassee in Florida.
And of the players who did not have to travel far, probably a third had attended a clinic in Moultrie, Berl said.
The event was well-run by the Georgia Pickleball Association on a March weekend when the weather cooperated and the scheduled never got behind, Berl said.
Berl, who has played in a number of tournaments in the Southeast, said there are usually complaints “about something” at events of this kind.
“But this couldn’t have gone any better,” he said.
The response to the three days in Moultrie was such that Berl would like to add a similar event in the fall.
The Colquitt County event will be unlikely to grow much until more courts are added.
In addition to the six outdoor courts, built last fall, the YMCA has two indoor courts and three other courts at the former Pineland School gymnasium.
But more courts would allow local tournaments to draw more entries.
A three-day tournament can have an economic impact as players seek places to eat and to spend the night.
Two other tournaments will be held in the area in the coming weeks with the Big Bend Pickleball Spring Fling scheduled for April 8-10 at Thomas County Middle School and the Titletown Throwdown scheduled for April 22-24 at the Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center in Valdosta.
The sport is considered the fastest growing in the country and many former tennis players transition to it as they age.
Unlike in tennis, there is no serve and volley in pickleball.
“Pickleball is won and lost at the net in the no volley zone,” Berl said.
Two of the players in Moultrie last weekend were in their 80s.
“And they looked 80 and they were good,” Berl said.
And Berl does not believe the sport’s popularity is a fad.
That is evidenced, he said, by the number players who are competing in the 14-39 age group.
“There were a bunch here in that age group,” he said. “We were well-represented there.”
And the quality of play continues to improve, especially as more younger players take the sport seriously.
“The level of pickleball is way above where I thought it would be at this point,” Berl said, who competes in the over 60 age group. “Younger players improve and progress quicker.”
In addition to the clinics that the Berls put on, professional pickleball player Mark Price will hold a camp May 13-15 at the YMCA.
Berl, a longtime youth basketball coach, encourages people who are interested in pickleball to attend clinics or camps that are available.
But then, to make the sport more enjoyable and yourself more competitive, “you still need to go out and practice.”
