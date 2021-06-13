MOULTRIE — Beginning July 1, Colquitt County High head softball coach Chance Pitts will take on the additional role of middle school athletic director.
Pitts will take over from longtime Colquitt County High baseball coach Tony Kirkland, who held the job for several years.
Kirkland retired from coaching following the 2018 season.
Pitts is preparing for his sixth season as Colquitt County’s softball coach.
He has posted a 86-65 record over the last five years and led the Lady Packers to the most successful season in school fast-pitch history when the team went 26-7, won the region championship and advanced to the Elite Eight.
“This is a great opportunity for me,” said Pitts, who played baseball for the Packers. “It will be a new adventure.
“I have to give credit to a lot of people, including Coach (Greg) Tillery, who was very instrumental in helping me.”
In addition to Tillery, Colquitt County High’s former athletic director, Pitts gave shout-outs to current high school athletic director Darrell Funderburk, former principal Jamie Dixon and former middle school athletic director Jake Mobley.
“I’ll lean on him a lot,” said Pitts, who also credited his father, longtime Packers baseball and football assisitant coach Craig Pitts.
Funderburk also announced recently the fall sports’ coaching staffs.
Working with Pitts on the varsity softball staff will be infielders coach Rhonda Manley, pitching coach Emily Corbitt, catching coach Spenser Richardson and outfielder coaches Aaron Eubanks and Ryan Davis.
Will Stuckey will be the head coach of the middle school team and will be assisted by Ashley Ford.
Mell Wier will be back to head up the cross country program. He will be assisted by wife Patti Wier and by Eric McCranie.
Handling the volleyball team again will be Julia Okongwu. Katlynne Waldrop and Elaine Krivsky will work with the sub-varsity programs.
Patti Wier will be in charge of the cheerleading program.
Stacie McDaniel will be the spirit coach and new coach Jasmine Moses will lead the competition program.
Kathy Blaylock will be the varsity assistant; Savannah Plymel will be the middle school spirit coach; and Courtney Carnes will be the middle school competition coach.
Funderburk also announced that Cody Cone and Bobby Stinson will work with the eSports team and Emily Bass will be the one-act play coach.
Funderburk will begin his first full school year as athletic director on July 1 after having succeeded Tillery last January.
The assistant athletic directors are Rondesha Williams, Mell Wier and Stephanie Cody.
Colquitt County’s winter and spring sports’ staffs will be announced later.
