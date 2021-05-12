MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority is looking for players to participate in the GRPA District and State tennis tournaments to be held in July.
The GRPA District III tournament will be held on July 12-13.
The state tournament will be held on July 20-22.
Both tournaments will be played at Packer Park.
Players must be able to participate in both tournaments.
Competition will be held in 7-8, 10-and-under, 12-and-under, 14-and-under, 16-and-under and 18-and-under age groups.
A player’s age prior to September 1, 2021, will determine his age group.
There will be singles, doubles and mixed doubles competition and players can participate in all three.
Interested players must notify Lynda Moseley of the recreation authority by June 18.
Those who are interested or have questions can email Lynda Moseley at lyndamoseley@icloud.com, call her at 229-589-1286 or call the recreation authority at 229-668-0028.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.