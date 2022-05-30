MOULTRIE - Junior tennis players are being sought for the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association District and State Tennis Tournaments.
The District Tournament will be held July 11-12.
The State Tournament is scheduled for July 19-21.
The tournaments will be played in Moultrie at Packer Park and players must be able to compete in both tournaments.
Age groups are 18, 16, 14, 12, 10 and 8 and under divisions.
Players can play singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
The tournaments are being sponsored by the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks
and Recreation Authority.
Players interested must notify Lynda Moseley by June 16, at 229-589-1286 or MCCPRA at 229-668-0028.
The early date is needed to determine if playoffs are needed to determine seeded placements.
