MOULTRIE - Junior tennis players are being sought for the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association District and State Tennis Tournaments.

The District Tournament will be held July 11-12.  

The State Tournament is scheduled for July 19-21.

The tournaments will be played in Moultrie at Packer Park and players must be able to compete in both tournaments.

Age groups are 18, 16, 14, 12, 10 and 8 and under divisions.

Players can play singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The tournaments are being sponsored by the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks

and Recreation Authority.

Players interested must notify Lynda Moseley by June 16, at  229-589-1286 or MCCPRA at 229-668-0028.  

The early date is needed to determine if playoffs are needed to determine seeded placements.

