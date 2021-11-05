MOULTRIE - Tickets for Colquitt County's first-round state playoff football game, which will be held Friday, Nov. 12, at Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, will go on sale Monday, Nov. 8, at the Colquitt County High athletic office.
The Packers' opponent will be determined on Friday, Nov. 5.
Tickets will be sold Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Tickets also will be on sale at the stadium on Friday, Nov. 12. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.
Reserved tickets are $12 and will be sold to reserved seat ticket holders from Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the athletic office.
Reserved seats will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 8 a.m.
General admission tickets are $8 pre-sale and on the day of the game.
Only Georgia High School Association passes will be accepted at state playoff games.
