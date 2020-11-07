MOULTRIE – Abby Plymel did a little pitching for the Colquitt County softball team as a freshman in 2017.
But it didn’t take long for Colquitt County coach Chance Pitts to see that her strong arm and athleticism was better suited for playing third base.
And that is the position Plymel has played the last three seasons and where she is likely to get a chance to start at when she reports to the ABAC program next year.
Surrounded by friends, teammates, coaches and family – including younger sister Madison, the Lady Packers’ starting catcher – Abby signed on Thursday to continue her softball career with the Fillies.
“She’ll have a chance to start there right out of the gate,” Pitts said.
If she is as consistent at ABAC as she has been for the Lady Packers the last four seasons, she will become a favorite in Tifton.
Even as a freshman, she had 19 hits and drove in 17 runs for the Lady Packers.
“I don’t remember a game that she wasn’t in the lineup for us,” Pitts said.
The next season, she settled in at third base, had 20 hits and led the team with 17 RBIs.
She blossomed as a junior in 2019, helping lead the Lady Packers to a program-best 26-7 record and a first-time berth in the state’s Elite Eight.
She led the team with 44 hits, drove in 20 runs and hit .389.
This season, she again led the Lady Packers in hits with 39, batted .386 and drove in 21 runs.
Plymel also had 13 doubles and a homer.
“I always loved having runners on base when she came up,” Pitts said.
And she is a fine-fielding third baseman.
“She has a cannon for an arm and she has made so many plays for us, plays from her knees, highlight plays,” Pitts said.
And she clearly has been a favorite among her teammates and coaches.
“She’s quiet, but leads by example,” Pitts said. “She just has been an everyday staple for us.
“You can’t replace an Abby Plymel. You just can’t do it.”
