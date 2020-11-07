Colquitt County third baseman Abby Plymel signed on Thursday to continue her career at ABAC. Shown as the signing ceremony are, front, from left, sister Madison Plymel, mother Pam Plymel, Abby, and father Brad Plymel; back, Coach Aaron Eubanks, Coach Emily Corbitt, Head Coach Chance Pitts, Coach Spenser Richardson and Coach Rhonda Manley.