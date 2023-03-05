MOULTRIE - The 68th Pot o’ Gold Pro-am that will tee off on Friday at Sunset Country Club will feature 56 four-player teams, one of its largest fields in recent years.
But missing from the clubhouse and from two of the home club’s teams will be longtime Sunset golf professional Bob Windom, who left the club after 17 years last summer and is now back at Circlestone Country Club in Adel.
Aaron Elrod, who has led Sunset teams to championships four times since 2016 as the assistant pro, is the interim now.
And he has two teams that could be in the running in the final round of the four-man scratch, best-ball event that will run Friday through Sunday.
Elrod’s No. 1 team will include brothers Kevin and Andy Blanton, both of whom are veterans of the 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021 championships.
Lee Wright, the third amateur on Elrod’s team those years, will not play this year.
He will be replaced by former Colquitt County High and Valdosta State player John Fordham.
Elrod said he believes Fordham will be solid addition.
“We’ve got to replace Lee’s distance,” Elrod said. “But John can make some birdies. He’s a good fit.”
So are Sunset’s No. 1 team’s other three players.
Elrod will be playing in his 11th Pot o’ Gold as either an amateur or a professional.
In addition to leading Sunset to four championships, he has been the tournament’s low pro twice.
Elrod, who suffered back spasms during the final round of the Pot o’ Gold last year when his No. 1 team finished fourth, has not played as much as he would have liked recently.
“I’m just going to go out, try to have some fun, don’t let things get to me and not worry about perfection,” he said.
“My game will show up when I need it.”
Kevin Blanton was the low amateur in 2013 and 2018 and has been working a little harder on his game recently, Elrod said.
“He’s determined to be the Kevin he used to be,” Elrod said.
Andy Blanton holds the Pot o’ Gold low amateur score of 201, which he shot in 2020.
He also has played as a professional and won low pro money in 2008 and 2011.
“Andy always shows up,” Elrod said.
Elrod’s No. 2 team will again include brothers Jonathan and Jared Bridges and Clarke Hendrick as the three amateurs.
“This team can be sneaky good if they make some putts,” Elrod said. “And Clarke’s game is all about putting. Through high school and college, his game has never changed.”
The Sunset players will likely need to be at the top of their games as the larger field is bringing in more competitive young players, Elrod said.
The 56 teams also feature 11 new professionals.
Among those playing this year will be longtime Georgia golf professional Stephen Keppler, who has found playing Sunset Country Club’s fairways and greens to his liking over the years.
He has been the Pot o’ Gold’s low professional eight times and has led teams to championships four times, the last coming in 2015.
Keppler, who is now retired, will represent Kinderlou Forest.
Jin Chung, who won the PGA Assistant Professionals Championship by seven strokes in 2021, will return to Moultrie to play.
And also in the field will be Hunter Suggs of Chimney Oaks in Homer, who was the 2020 PGA Georgia Section Assistant Player of the Year.
Among other local amateurs who will play in this year’s Pot o’ Gold are Chad Eunice, Zac Goodno, Tanner Brown, Steadman Taylor, Wesley Rogers, Jonathan Vines, Dug Schwalls, Hunter Whiddon, Matt Key, Michael Hall, Andrew Eunice and Chase Blanton.
Not defending its championship this year is the Richmond Hill Golf Club foursome led by professional Paul Claxton that won the title last March with a record-tying 180.
Last year’s Pot o’ Gold was bedeviled by rain on the first round and windy and cold conditions on the second day.
This week’s forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday with cloudy conditions and temperatures in upper 60s and low 70s the next two days.
Highs in the low 70s also are expected for Thursday when the traditional practice rounds and the long drive and straightest drive contests are held.
Elrod said the recent warm weather has been good for the Sunset course.
“It almost seems like the course is in April shape rather than early March shape,” Elrod said.
“There’s a lot of green grass, azaleas.The greens will be excellent. The whole course should be excellent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.