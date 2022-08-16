MOULTRIE — Colquitt County will open the 2022 season on Saturday ranked No. 3 in the state in a familiar venue, but against an opponent it has never faced before.
And the expectations for the Packers are, perhaps, as high as they have been in several years.
Colquitt will travel to Martin Stadium at Lowndes to meet Deerfield Beach High of Broward County, Fla., at 5 p.m. Saturday in the first Georgia-Florida Classic, an event that also will feature Lowndes playing American Heritage High of Plantation, Fla., at 8 p.m.
After 12 straight seasons of reaching at least the second round of the state playoffs, the Packers were eliminated at home in the first round last year.
But with the return of Sean Calhoun to take over as head coach and an offense expected to be prolific, Packer Nation is looking forward to the successes it became accustomed to from 2009-2020.
Calhoun, who, as an assistant coach, was a key contributor to the offenses that led Colquitt County to back-to-back 15-0 seasons in 2014 and 2015.
And this season he and offensive coordinator John Cooper have weapons at their disposal that could rival those available in the 30-0 run.
The defense is being rebuilt under new coordinator Jeremy Rowell, another veteran Packers assistant of the highly successful Rush Propst era who was at Georgia Southern the last six seasons.
If Colquitt can hold its opponents at bay, it could be a banner season for the Packers.
Just what Saturday’s opener holds is not certain.
Deerfield Beach is located between Boca Raton and Pompano Beach and the high school has some 2,300 students.
The scarlet-and-gold Bucks went 9-3 last year in a season that was marked by the departure of head coach Jevon Glenn after several games.
Glenn had led the Bucs to a 55-16 record and three Class 8A semifinals over seven seasons when he stepped down citing health issues.
His replacement David Blackwell finished the season, but was not retained and Tremain Hall was named during the summer as the team’s head coach for 2022.
Hall played as a wide receiver at Deerfield Beach and North Carolina State.
The school has produced some outstanding skill position players in recent years including Jerry Jeudy, who played at Alabama and with the Denver Broncos; Brandon Powell, who went to Florida and played with Los Angeles Rams; Riley Ridley, University of Georgia and the Chicago Bears; and Denard Robinson, Michigan and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Packers are banking on some outstanding returning offensive firepower and a productive off-season to send them into the season.
The Packers went 18-0 while winning 7-on-7 competitions at the University of Georgia and at Collins Hill on back-to-back days in June and, according to Calhoun, also dominated a pair of organized team activities.
Colquitt also pounded Peach County, which is ranked No. 8 in Class AAA, in the fall scrimmage earlier this month, scoring 56 points.
“That was a good night for us,” Calhoun said of the scrimmage victory.
“We could not be more thankful for all the hard work the players put in every day through the spring and summer. Everything we are doing is aimed at us playing15 games.”
Among the Packers offensive weapons is senior running back Charlie Pace, who has rushed for 1,694 yards and has scored 26 touchdowns as a Packer.
In addition to his ability to carry the ball from scrimmage, the Georgia State-committed Pace also gives junior quarterback Neko Fann another talented target.
Fann completed 129-of-217 passes for 2,104 yards and 29 touchdowns as a sophomore starter last season.
He won’t lack for options when he looks downfield this season.
Ny Carr, a junior wide receiver who has committed to Georgia, caught 40 passes last season for 856 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Landen Thomas, who has been named to the MaxPreps Preseason Junior All-American team and is the highest-ranked junior tight end in the country, also is back.
Thomas caught 31 passes for 516 yards and seven scores last year.
The Packers also are encouraged by the development of Zay Williams, another junior receiver.
Senior receiver Landon Griffin also is expected to contribute to the passing attack.
The offensive line could have a number of contributors and will be led by junior two-year starter Turk Daniels at right tackle and senior Keshaun Palmore at left tackle.
Cole Holmes and Ja’Nas Daniels are the likely starters at the guard positions and Jay’Den Williams is expected to be the center.
Also, expected to see action will be Khalil Collins, Xavier Nickerson and Romel Guerra.
Starting across the Packers new three-man defensive front will be junior Tyshon Reed Jr., senior Julian Harper and sophomore Amari Wilson.
Kamal Bonner, who has committed to play at Georgia Tech next season, has moved from safety and will hold down one of the inside linebackers spots next to Jerron Blakely.
Nick Pace and Jar'Dae Williams would be next up.
Neither played inside last year, but both are receiving high marks leading up to the start of the season.
The outside linebacking positions are in the hands of veteran Daveon Hunt and Qway McCoy, who has settled at the position after previously playing receiver and defensive back.
Carlos Moore and Rahiem McBride, a pair of seniors, are expected to start at cornerback.
Jack Luttrell, a talented senior who came to Moultrie when his father Stan joined the Packers coaching staff, will start at one safety.
Luttrell, who played at Hebron Christian last season, has committed to play at Tennessee.
Senior Lyric Thomas will be the other safety.
Veteran Will Madison and Bryce Toomer, son of new defensive line coach Terel Toomer, also work at the safety position.
Luttrell also is expected to do the punting for the Packers.
The place-kicking will be handled by sophomore Brett Fitzgerald, who had a strong freshman season.
Fitzgerald, younger brother of former Packer and current Florida State Seminole Ryan Fitzgerald, converted 49-of-51 extra point attempts and 7-of-10 field goal attempts last year.
Snapper Will Tapscott and holder Eli Meads also return. Both are seniors.
On Friday, Region 1-7A teams will kick off their seasons with Columbia at Camden County; Effingham County going to new region member Richmond Hill; and North Miami Beach will travel to Valdosta.
Colquitt County will play its home-opener on Friday, Aug. 26, when it meets Henry County’s Stockbridge High.
