MOULTRIE – It took two extra innings, but the Colquitt County softball team won its season-opener 3-2 in Bainbridge on Thursday when Katlynn Powers hit a home run in top of the ninth.
Emily Allegood got the win in relief when she held the Lady Bearcats scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
Bainbridge, trailing 2-1, sent the game into extra innings when Haylee Nix singled in a game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh.
But Allegood, who got the final two outs in the seventh, kept the Lady Bearcats off the scoreboard in the final two innings. She struck out two and did not walk a batter.
Colquitt had 10 hits, including four by Allegood and three by Powers, but left 11 runners stranded.
Lexie Delbrey took the loss for Bainbridge despite striking out 16 Lady Packers.
Jade Horne started in the circle for Colquitt County and gave up both runs and six hits. She struck out three and walked four.
Colquitt took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Allegood singled in Abby Plymel, who had doubled.
The lead went to 2-0 when Powers doubled home Jacey Wetherington in the top of the fifth.
Bainbridge scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth and finally tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.
One of Allegood’s four hits was a double. Carli Pearson and Jacey Wetherington had singles.
Colquitt had been scheduled to open the season at Lady Packer Field last Monday, but the game was rained out and rescheduled for Aug. 20.
The Lady Packers will play next on Monday when they travel to meet Thomas County Central.
Colquitt is trying to build on the program’s most successful season. The Lady Packers were 26-7 last year and advanced to the state championships in Columbus.
