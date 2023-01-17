MOULTRIE — It appears former Colquitt County and Valdosta head football coach Rush Propst will be back on the sidelines next fall.
On Monday, Propst, who has 295 career victories while leading high school programs in Alabama and Georgia, was introduced as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden, Ala.
Mark O’Bryant led Coosa to the state semifinals last fall and was named the 1A Coach of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
O’Bryant is still Coosa Christian’s head coach, although he said he and Propst will share the head coaching duties.
Propst, who led Colquitt County to a 119-35 record and two state championships from 2008-2018, did not coach the last two seasons.
He had been dismissed at Valdosta High School in April 2021 after a Georgia High School Association investigation revealed recruiting violations.
Valdosta was forced to forfeit its 2020 victories and finished with an 0-12 record.
Propst also won a national championship and four region titles at Colquitt County and took three other Packer teams to state championship games.
His 2014 and 2015 Packer teams went a combined 30-0.
But three months after he led the Packers to a state runner-up finish in 2018, he was fired after a school system investigation revealed violations of the Georgia Code of Ethics for Educators.
He did not coach in 2019, but his Georgia teaching certificate was reinstated and he was named the Valdosta head coach in 2020.
Propst has an overall career record of 295-108 with most of those victories coming while he coached in Alabama.
He was 110-16 during nine seasons at Hoover High, winning five state championships as the leader of the Bucs program.
He resigned at Hoover after the 2007 season following allegations of improprieties and was named the head coach at Colquitt County the following season.
He also coached at Alma Bryant, Alba, Eufaula and Ashville high schools in Alabama before taking the job at Hoover.
