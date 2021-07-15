MOULTRIE - The weather finally cooperated, but the Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s District III tournament held this week at the Lynda Baxter Moseley Tennis Complex took an extra day to complete.
Since the top four finishers in each age group advance, all of the players who competed in the District meet will play in the state meet, which will be held July 20-21, also in Moultrie.
Players from Coffee, Appling, Jeff Davis, Wayne and Ware counties, representing District II, also are entered in the state meet.
In Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s results, Colquitt County’s Odessa Dixon defeated Camilla’s Hannah Glass 6-1, 6-0, to win the 16 girls singles age group.
In 14 girls singles, Ada Craft defeated Emily Lampman in an all-Colquitt County finals, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.
The 14 boys singles finals also featured a pair of Colquitt County players with Wesley Montgomery winning over Jack Taunton 6-2, 6-1.
In the 18 girls doubles finals, Hayden Roberts and Karli Yarbrough of Colquitt County defeated Shelly Azar and Ella Roberts, also of Colquitt County, 6-3, 6-2.
In a 16 girls doubles semifinal, Hannah Glass and Alyssa Howell of Camilla won over Laney Williams and Raine Worsham, also of Camilla, 6-0, 6-2.
In the finals, Vivian Collins and Isabella Rubendall of Camilla took first place with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Glass and Howell.
In 14 boys doubles, Colquitt County’s Wesley Montgomery and Courtney Azar won over Camilla’s Andrew Ward and Kiowa Worsham 6-0, 6-2 in one semifinal.
In the other, Bailee Fountain and Parker Anderson of Colquitt County defeated Frederick Lanier and Lee Williamson of Camilla 6-4, 6-1.
In the finals, Fountain and Anderson defeated Montgomery and Azar 6-7(7-5), 7-5. 10-7.
In the 18s mixed doubles finals, Ava McCranie and Jacob Icard of Colquitt County defeated Camilla’s Mary Simmons and Jacob Workman, 6-1, 6-0.
In the 16s mixed doubles finals, Camilla’s Isabella Rubendall and Brooks Tucker won over Colquitt County’s Odessa Dixon and Mark Breedlove 6-2, 6-2.
Colquitt County’s three mixed doubles teams played a round-robin.
Finishing first was the team of Jack Taunton and Emily Lampman.
The second-place team included Bailee Fountain and Ada Craft. The third-place team was Parker Anderson and Arlin Smith.
