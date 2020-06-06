NORMAN PARK – Although Needmore Speedway’s season got off to an abbreviated start, it has had back-to-back great crowds and competitive racing.
And fans will have a chance to see more of that racing on Saturday, June 13, when the track on the John Vickers Road in Norman Park holds its fourth event of the season.
After the Frostbite event was held on Feb. 29, races scheduled for March 21, April 11 and April 30 were canceled by requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the track reopened on May 9 with five races, including the Southern Clash Late Model, won by Mark Whitmer.
Two weeks later, the Gene Maine Memorial was held in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd.
The Needmore stands hold 1,800 fans and the usual attendance is 400-500, said Kelly Walker, who operates the track with his wife Mandy.
Both of the May events drew large crowds, especially the Gene Maine Memorial, with its much-anticipated Super Late Model feature that offered $6,000 to the winner.
“To be honest, I’ve never seen crowds at the race track like the ones we’ve had the last two races,” said Kelly Walker. “We’ve been blessed the last two races.”
The Walkers had to make some safety adjustments to get the track ready for its two May dates, but both drivers and fans were ready for action and turned out in force.
“We were amazed,” Kelly Walker said.
Also on May 9, Clay Harris was second in Late Model and Wil Herrington came in third.
Pratt Cooper took first place in the 602 Sportsman race. He was followed by Clay Harris and Wil Herrington.
Jimmy Sloan won in Super Street, with Brent Herndon in second and Dustin Hughes in third.
In Street Stock, Cameron Metts was first followed by Herrington and Jason Price.
Bradley Frakes won in Enduro. Tyler Boyette was second and Shane Taylor was third.
Brandon Overton earned the $6,000 check when he won the popular Super Late Model feature in the Gene Maine Memorial on May 23.
Overton was followed to the finish line by Kyle Bronson and Jonathan Davenport.
The 602 Sportsman was won by Victor Matthews. Ryan Cortee was second and Tim Dixon was third.
Super Street was won by Jamie Whitaker with Scott Crews second and Brent Herndon third.
Ronnie Newsome won in Street Stock. He was followed by Kyle Livingood and Leon Childs.
The Enduro race was won by Ronnie Lee Newsome. Shane Taylor was second and Josh Ryan was third.
In Skeeter Cars, Travis Carter was first followed by Lonnie Roberts and Martin Sapp.
Adult general admission tickets for the June 13 event at Needmore Speedway are $10. Youngsters 12 and under are admitted free for general admission. Pit passes are $30.
The pit gates will open at 3 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6 p.m.
Racing will start at 7:30 p.m.
