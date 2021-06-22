MOULTRIE — Interest was higher than usual in the Colquitt County softball team’s Vereen Midsummer Classic tournament, scheduled for this week at Packer Park.
Mother Nature was not impressed.
Storms that rolled through Colquitt County early Tuesday canceled that day's games.
Wednesday's schedule remained in doubt.
It was particularly frustrating after COVID-19 scuttled the tournament last summer.
Colquitt County softball coach Chance Pitts said 13 teams were set to play on Tuesday and 18 scheduled to compete on Wednesday.
It is the first time the event has been affected by the weather.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” Pitts said. “But ...”
Because of the absence of summer work last year and an extra “dead week” mandated by the Georgia High School Association this year, more teams were interesed in getting in as many games as possible this month.
Colquitt County’s Lady Packers were scheduled to play Thomas County Central at 3 p.m. Tuesday and Irwin County at 1 p.m. and Ware County at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Colquitt County junior varsity had one game scheduled on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.
Pitts also noted that the tournament also is a Georgia High School Association-sponsored camp for umpires.
In addition to camp director Lee Folsom, those evaluating umpires include four others who have Division I experience.
Don Brown of Warner Robins has twice umpired in the NCAA Women’s College World Series and Rusty Josey of Bainbridge is a member of USA Softball of Georgia Hall of Fame.
Colquitt lost five seniors from last year’s team that went 18-12 and Pitts said he was pleasantly surprised with how his 2021 Lady Packers have performed so far this summer.
And while wins and losses are not always indicative of how a team will perform in the regular season, Pitts said he was pleased that the Lady Packers had won all four games they have played this summer.
“I’ve really enjoyed the atmosphere,” said Pitts, who will take an 86-65 record into his sixth season as head coach. “We have some awesome coaches and they are working hard.
“The girls are receptive to their coaching.”
Colquitt lost pitchers Jade Horne and Kyla Morris from last year’s team.
But with Emily Allegood, Maris Hopper and Kaden Sutton returning, Pitts said he expects the Lady Packers to be formidable in the circle this season.
And, he noted, he has four junior varsity pitchers with promise.
The biggest hole to fill this season is at third base, a position held the last few seasons by Abby Plymel, who is headed to Tifton to play for ABAC.
Several players are getting long looks at taking over that spot.
The Colquitt County girls will be off until July 13 when they resume the summer schedule that includes a tournament at Cook High School.
The Lady Packers will travel to Fitzgerald on Aug. 4 for a scrimmage before the 2021 season starts on Aug. 10 with the opener at home against Coffee.
“I’m excited about getting the season started,” Pitts said.
