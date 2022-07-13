The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has scheduled a summer tennis camp for youngsters age 4-11.
The cost is $100 for the week. Campers can attend daily for $25.
Go to www.mccpra.com to register.
Colquitt County also will play host to the GRPA state tennis tournament July 19-21.
The American Red Cross swim lessons are tailored for the needs of each child so he or she can progress at a comfortable pace.
Some children may progress more quickly than others, but instructors ensure that everyone receives the instruction needed.
The program focuses on building skills one step at a time, giving children the opportunity to master one element before moving on to the net.
The third session of group swim lessons will begin Monday, July 18, and will end on Thursday, July 28.
The lessons are in small groups (3-to-1) and are $30.
The last session of private swim lessons also will begin July 18 and end July 28.
These lessons are one-on-one and are $100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.