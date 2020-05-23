MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority voted this week to continue with its youth baseball and softball seasons.
According to the CCPRA, the T-ball season has been canceled because of difficulties in social distancing younger children.
T-ball is expected to be offered in the fall.
Baseball and softball practices will start June 1 and games are expected to start June 12.
Refunds for the spring season and transfers to future seasons will be available to those who do not feel comfortable participating. Some teams might need to be restructured.
More information will be released about precautionary measures the Recreation Authority will put into place to help protect the health and safety of the community while allowing the opportunity for youth to participate in local sports programs.
Other information will be available from team coaches and from Recreation Authority staff.
